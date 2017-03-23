ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that considering power shortages as a prime economic challenge, his government has given top priority to power sector to meet the industrial, commercial, and domestic requirements of the country.

Talking to Wang Bianghua, Chairman, State Power Investment Corporation China, who called on him Wednesday, the Prime Minister said Pakistan is blessed with immense natural potential of power generation from diverse sources including hydel, solar and wind.

The Prime Minister felicitated the Chairman, State Power Investment Corporation China on the ground breaking of 1,320MW coal-based power project in Balochistan as a Joint Venture between their company with local partners HUBCO and Government of Balochistan.

“Our government has successfully put the economy on the path of sustained economic growth, which is acknowledged by credible financial institutions of the world. Pakistan’s economy has maintained higher growth despite a number of challenges. Our agenda of reviving economy, resolving the energy crisis and improving the security situation has yielded tremendous positives results,” the PM added.

The PM stated that Pakistan provide conducive business environment for foreign investments with its strategic location as Asia’s premier trade, energy and transport corridor with a huge consumer market. “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is not only a framework of regional connectivity, but a journey towards economic regionalization,” the PM said.

The meeting was also attended by Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Water and Power, Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning, Development & Reforms and other senior officials of the government.