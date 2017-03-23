ISLAMABAD - Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO) Pakistan and China’s State Intellectual Property Office (SIPO) have agreed on a draft MoU which will be formally signed between two organisations after its approval from the Cabinet

“IPO-Pakistan and SIPO-China should consult with each other in advance so that Pakistan and China stance on major World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) issues is in sync,” said Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan in a meeting with high-level Chinese delegation led by SIPO Deputy Commissioner Dr HE Zhimin. Commerce Secretary Azmat Ali Ranjha and IPO Chairman Shahid Rashid also attended the meeting.

Welcoming the visiting delegates, the minister said that Pakistan would like to learn from the experience of China, especially in the field of Patent, Registration and Examination. The minister supported the idea of formally signing of an MoU between IPO-Pakistan and SIPO-China for fruitful cooperation and promotion of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) culture in both the countries. He also assured the delegation that the government of Pakistan would provide full support to the initiatives of SIPO in enhancing bilateral, technical and promotional cooperation with IPO-Pakistan.

Dastgir maintained that Pakistan would certainly like to learn from the SIPO about the use of Information Technology skills for the better and efficient enforcement of IPRs in the country.

On the occasion, Zhimin appraised the minister about the decisions taken in the recent meetings held between SIPO and IPO-Pakistan. He appreciated the steps taken by the government of Pakistan for promotion of IPR culture in Pakistan. He informed that the visit of the delegation of SIPO was very fruitful and both the organisations explored new areas of cooperation in the field of IPRs. He further said that the MoU will help in establishing even close cooperative relationship between the two offices to facilitate future cooperation.

IPO-Pakistan Chairman Shahid Rashid said that during the discussion both IPO-Pakistan and SIPO-China looked at several areas especially area of patents, exchange of information, exchange of experiences, technical assistance, training of personnel. SIPO also offered Masters in Law, a 2 year programme, to IPO-Pakistan employees.

Dastgir directed the Commerce secretary and IPO-Pakistan chairman to ensure that both IPO-Pakistan and SIPO-China consult each other in advance of World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in order to have single stance on major WIPO Issues. He further instructed them to work on achieving high priority cooperation in patent examination, particularly on how to use IT in patent examination and to learn from Chinese experience in the effective method and speed of enforcement of IP domestically.

Earlier, the delegation visited IPO-Pakistan to discuss and initialise the draft MoU which will be formally signed between IPO-Pakistan and SIPO after its approval from the Cabinet. During the two day visit, the Chinese delegation held high-level meetings with the IPO-Pakistan and visited COMSATS and NUST universitie.