LAHORE - The All Pakistan CNG Association on Wednesday said that Ogra continued to work with an incomplete quorum, resulting in legal and regulatory challenges in the petroleum sector.

Many of the activities in the oil and gas sector have been suffering due to a lack of compulsory quorum in the Ogra and foreign investment has stopped, said Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha, chairman of the All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA). He said that overall situation was discouraging as posts of member (gas) and member (oil) had been vacant for the last one-and-a-half years.

Ghiyas Paracha said that all vacant posts should be filled or the existing members should be allowed to take critical decisions to save the energy sector from problems. The CNG sector is facing colossal losses, dozens of CNG stations have been closed, 250 petrol pumps have stopped operations and appeals against the decision of different government bodies are not being heard, he said.

The leader of the CNG sector said that heavy fines were being slapped on the owners of the filling stations, many owners of the CNG stations had imported new machinery, but they were not allowed to install it. Issuance of new licences has been stopped, he said.

He said that Pakistan lacked oil storage capacity therefore some companies had established oil storage facilities, but they were not being allowed to operate. The pricing of LNG and CNG awaits a decision which is hindering reduction in the price of both fuels.

Many foreigner companies have approached Ogra in a bid to invest in Pakistan, but no decision has been taken on their applications, he said.