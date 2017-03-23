ISLAMABAD - The government has appointed Saeed Ahmad as President of National Bank of Pakistan. He was previously serving as deputy governor of the State Bank of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had given approval in this regard a couple of days before. The Ministry of Finance on Wednesday issued the formal notification of appointing Saeed Ahmad as NBP president. He resigned from his post of deputy governor of State Bank which he was holding since January 21, 2014.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan in past had levelled serious allegations against Saeed Ahmad of money laundering for Nawaz Sharif. He criticised Ahmed for helping Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in committing money laundering. However, Saeed Ahmad rejected the allegations by saying he was appointed as SBP’s deputy governor on merit. Saeed asked Imran to identify the accounts through which the alleged money laundering was conducted.

The post of NBP president fell vacant in January 2017 as Syed Iqbal Ashraf could not win an extension after completing his first three-year term.

Before joining the central bank, Saeed had been appointed by the federal government the Chairman of the National Steering Committee on Islamic Finance. This apex forum is responsible for developing a road map for Islamic finance in the country.

Prior to joining SBP, he was serving as MD of a Care Home Group in England since July 1995. Saeed started his career with Prudential Corporation, London as actuarial trainee in Dec, 1969, qualified as a fellow of Institute of Actuaries, London in October, 1974 while his last position was as deputy manager. He also remained attached with Chase Manhattan Bank/ SIBC Riyadh as assistant manager from January 1980 to December, 1981.Saeed has extensive knowledge in credit analysis, investment and evaluation of assets and structuring of facilities. Well conversant with Islamic modes of finance, he has extensive experience of treasury services.