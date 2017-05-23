LAHORE:- Punjab Food department (PFD) has procured 31,82,367 metric tons of wheat so far from all over the province and the procurement process will continue tentatively till May 25. PFD sources told APP on Monday that 382 wheat procurement centres had been set up across the province to facilitate the farmers. It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif monitored entire process of the campaign personally and made surprise visits to different wheat procurement centres.–APP

Chief Minister aimed that the procurement proceeded smoothly and in case farmers were facing delay in issuance of gunny bags he took immediate action. He also ensured that any injustice in the distribution of gunny bags was dealt with zero tolerance.