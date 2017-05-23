Emirates returns with signature Iftar service

LAHORE/DUBAI (PR): Emirates’ signature Iftar service for customers during Ramazan is expected to commence on May 27 to coincide with the start of the holy month. These special meals will be available to passengers across all cabin classes on select Emirates flights, including flights to and from the Gulf region as well as on flights catering to Umrah groups travelling to Jeddah and Medina during the month of Ramadan.

The Emirates Iftar service has been a mainstay for over 20 years and illustrates the airline’s commitment to putting customer comfort and convenience at the heart of its service offering.

Emirates’ attractive Iftar boxes feature an Arabesque design inspired by the region, and will provide those observing Ramadan a convenient way to break their fast with a nutritious and balanced meal. While catering to a global palate, the thoughtfully designed Iftar menus will also feature a Middle Eastern flavour. The Iftar box includes options such as za’atar chicken with hummus, spinach fatayer, halloumi cheese and cucumber sandwiches, and traditional sweets such as maamoul and dates, as well as yoghurt. Menus will be refreshed mid-Ramadan.

Emirates utilises a unique tool to calculate the correct timings for Imsak (the time to commence fasting) and Iftar while in-flight. It calculates the exact Ramadan timings using the aircraft’s longitude, latitude and altitude; ensuring the greatest level of accuracy possible while on board.

When the sun sets, passengers will be informed of the Iftar time by the captain. This tool was developed to supplement Emirates’ annually produced booklet on the timings for Ramadan, available on every flight.

Trays of dates, symbolic of Ramadan, and water will also be provided at boarding gates allowing customers to break their fast prior to boarding, or while boarding at Emirates’ hub in Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 and other Emirates destinations. During the holy month, cold meals will be served in lieu of a hot one on all flights to Jeddah and Medina, including Umrah day flights.

PSO, LWMC sign fuel purchase contract

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) have signed a contract for LWMC to procure petroleum products via PSO's state of the art chip based fuel cards, for LWMC’s official vehicles.

The agreement was executed between PSO and LWMC in the presence of senior management from both companies at a ceremony held at LWMC’s headquarters in Lahore.

The agreement will result in lower processing time, easy verification and online alerts. Routing and re-routing will be made easier. This system will bring in more efficiency and transparency.

MD LWMC expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership and said, “Lahore Waste Management Company has come to be acknowledged for its consistent services at keeping Lahore clean and beautifying it, making the city what it is today. The two attributes of consistency and effective management have propelled the organization forward and put it on the map. We are extremely proud to partner with PSO to serve our customers better and ensure a cleaner, safer Lahore for generations to come.”

Managing Director, PSO, said, “PSO is glad to have LWMC on board to provide a complete fuel management solution. The contract promises to bring efficiency, savings and convenience to LWMC in terms of controls and customizations offered via PSO Cards, through the largest network of fuel stations nationwide.”

M&JSF partners with USAID

LAHORE (PR): Mahvash & Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation (MJSF) and USAID have signed a memorandum of understanding to address development challenges in Pakistan. Both partners seek to provide collective opportunities and support to people of Pakistan through their ongoing and upcoming projects in the areas of education, healthcare, social enterprise, disaster relief and women empowerment. Furthermore, the partnership intends to foster linkages with US institutions in the mutually agreed areas.

Speaking at the occasion, Suleman Lalani, Director MJSF, said “Our partnership with USAID reflects our commitment of working for the betterment of Pakistani society”

John Groarke, Mission Director USAID Pakistan, said “The partnership agreements we are signing today will address social development challenges of Pakistan. I’m excited by the possibilities of what we can accomplish through our creative collaboration and sharing of expertise, knowledge and resources to empower Pakistan”. SLCI clarification

LAHORE (PR): In the last week, a massive attack of ransom-ware malware had affected thousands of computers across the world. There have been some reports that computers in Pakistan have also been affected.

State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan is alarmed to learn that certain news channels have been airing news of computers at SLIC offices and head office being affected by this ransom-ware and that data has been lost or compromised. This news is false.

SLIC has clarified that all computer systems, managed by the high capable and resourceful IT department at SLIC, are completely safe and that no data has either been lost or compromised during the last week or at any other time. Like all companies which carry customer data, SLIC takes data management and privacy very seriously and is committed to ensuring that best-practices in terms of IT management are implemented at all its offices.

K-Electric wins ‘Best Use of Technology’ award

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan’s only vertically integrated power utility, K-Electric has won the ‘Best Use of Technology’ Award in the 'Best Customer Innovation' category at the Genesys G-Summit Middle East 2017 held in Dubai. This is the first time a Pakistani company has won an award at this regional platform. Genesys is the world’s leading Customer Experience Platform serving more than 10,000 customers in over 100 countries. The award was given in recognition of K-Electric’s efforts to optimize overall customer experience.The use of technology by K-Electric is not only one of its kind initiative in Pakistan’s utility sector but also the only end-to-end integration in the region.

During the Genesys G-Summit Middle East 2017, K-Electric was also showcased as a success story which was well appreciated by the attendees.

Congratulating K-Electric, Mohamed Afifi, Regional Director, Genesys Middle East said, “Impact of great customer experience serves as a key business differentiator, closely linked with the success of any organization today. K-Electric has taken a major lead to optimize its customer care operations by upgrading its infrastructure as well as investing in training and development of its customer care team as per global best practices of the industry. The award is testimony to K-Electric’s transformation into a forward-looking organization that is empowering the lives of millions every day in one of the largest cities of the world.”

According to KE Spokesperson, “KE’s innovative and research-driven approach coupled with deployment of latest technology in various facets of its business makes it a world-class power utility. We constantly challenge ourselves to provide services as per the ever-evolving customer expectations and preferences. Deployment of world class solutions at KE call center operations brought real time consumer engagement analytics to help us understand effective engagement patterns to keep on optimizing customer experience. This award is yet another testament to our customer centric approach and we will continue to build positive and long-lasting customer relationships.”

The award recognizes the best and brightest in different award categories. Nominees from around the region were evaluated by an executive panel of judges for achieving exceptional customer experience across their industries and remarkable customer service innovation and transformation. Other winners of awards in different categories include Emirates, Saudi Telecom and Careem.