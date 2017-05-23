LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to allocate adequate funds in the federal budget 2017-18 for payment of refunds as businessmen are bearing huge financial cost on their own hard earned stuck-up money. In a statement issued here on Monday, LCCI President Abdul Basit, Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa and Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said that delay in release of huge refunds, that runs into billions, has triggered serious liquidity crunch for the exporters and manufacturers that might lead to closure of several industrial units.

On the other hand, Information Technology University (ITU) Punjab in collaboration with Punjab Higher Education Commission is holding first Job Fair for the first batch of students from BS Computer Science, BS Electrical Engineering and third batch of MS Computer Science at Arfa Software Technology Park.

The graduate batch of ITU year 2017 has a wide array of experience in a diverse arena providing a clear edge in the job markets of electrical engineering and computer sciences. They have sound theoretical understanding coupled with experience in practical environment as interns. The presence of CEO's and representatives of the hiring companies will be a morale-boosting factor for the ITU graduates.

A host of companies including IBM, Oracle, Dell, HP, Teradata, Ebryx, Infotech, Lenovo, Huawei, PTCL, U-Blox, Teradat, Microsoft, MicroTech Industries, Lamudi, INBOX, Polycom, Wateen, Mobilink, Warid, Zong, Telenor, Careem, Sofizar Pvt Ltd, Mantaq Systems, FRAG Games, Mindstorm Studios Game Strom Studios, Tower Technologies, Suparco Lahore, Haier, Transfo Power Technologies, Nespak, Mentor Graphics, Punjab Information Technology Board and others are setting up their stalls at the event.