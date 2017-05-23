PESHAWAR - A delegation from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Cities Development Initiative for Asia (CDIA) has completed a five-day visit to Peshawar, Mardan, and Abbottabad.

The delegation also held consultations with key stakeholders and discuss proposed investment priorities to unlock the potential of each city. The aim of this mission was to hold consultations with the key stakeholders and discuss the proposed investment priorities to unlock the potential of each city to be more resilient, inclusive and competitive.

These investments will be built on the government’s plans and visions and to provide a clear implementation path for delivery and implementation of the existing policies. During the meetings, the CDIA team presented a list of key sectors and initiatives for both immediate and long-term investment.

The proposed key sectors to be invested in provisionally include water, sanitation, sewerage and drainage, solid waste management, transportation planning and traffic management, parks and soft urban improvements and urban innovations and smart city approaches. The participants of the meetings were told that each of these will be complemented by the necessary strengthening of institutions, and developing their capacity to plan, manage, deliver and maintain improved services.

The CDIA funded by the governments of Germany, with additional core funding support from the governments of Sweden, Austria, Switzerland and the Shanghai municipal government as well as the ADB is supporting the government of the KP in preparing 15-year City Development Plans (CDPs) for the cities of Peshawar, Mardan and Abbottabad.

The CDIA is preparing the investment and strategy plans in close coordination with Urban Policy and Planning Unit (UPU), Planning and Development Department, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well with key stakeholders in each of the cities. The visions for each of these cities were consensually agreed at workshops last month.

CIDA Team leader Azim Manji said that the list had been prepared after a rigorous consultation process undertaken by the CDIA, which included input and suggestions from all community stakeholders through various consultation workshops, surveys and focus discussion groups at the city level.

He said that the recommendations reflect the vision, which citizens have for the kind of city they want to live in and will ensure improved quality life for all city residents, including the vulnerable. This will enable CDIA to do the financial, social and environmental assessments and carry out the feasibility of the proposed investments, enabling donors to fund and implement immediately as well as for long-term.

Principal Urban Development Specialist at ADB Kyoshi Kiyoshi Oswin Nakamitsu said that Pakistan was one of the founding members of ADB and important partner. He highlighted that it was important to seek consensus on the proposed investments and to ensure sustainability of the investments.

The stakeholders agreed on the proposed list but expressed the need to review these in more detail. The commissioner of each of the three cities requested their office to organise an internal meeting with the stakeholders to review the proposed list and prioritise the projects. CDIA Program Head Neil Chadder said that the city visions stated by the general public last month were very much aligned with the vision of the local government. “This is an excellent synergy to work with, as it shows a unified understanding and acceptance of the local city need,” he added. The team also conducted site visits to existing waste dumping sites, transport terminals, overhead reservoirs and sewage treatment plants in the cities to assess the feasibility of the proposed investments.