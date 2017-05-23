PESHAWAR - The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) have signed agreements for four separate mega developmental projects to be completed at a cost of $10.86 billion.

KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said, "The government has signed an agreement with FWO for the construction of a CPEC city on Motorway near Swabi." The signing ceremony was held at the Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar here on Monday.

The agreements valued $10.86 billion included Peshawar Model City Township and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa China Investment Plan (KPCIP)-M1 City Nowshera, three hydropower plants in Chitral, one cement plant in Haripur and one state of the art Oil Refinery at Karak.

The signing ceremony of the agreements for the four mega projects was attended by FWO DG Lt General Muhammad Afzal, Engineering Chief Lt General Khalid Asghar and other high-ups of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government.

Later on, briefing the media-men, the chief minister said that these projects pitched the highest ever investment in the province.

The provincial government had started negotiations with the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) some six months back for undertaking these four mega projects.

The government today signed four agreements with the Frontier Works Organization that will bring a total of 10.86 billion US dollar which is equivalent to Rs1,173 billion, the chief minister added.

He further said that the provincial government had made up its mind to construct a modern housing scheme in Peshawar over a land of 108,000 Kanals, a few times bigger than modern Hayatabad Township and another (KPCIP)-M1 City on Motorway over an area of 80,000 Kanals. Both the schemes would cost $ 4.6 billion and $ 4.4 billion respectively. He said that the construction of housing facilities was necessitated by the growing chances of investment in the backdrop of the KP China Investment Plan (KPCIP).

The chief minister said that both the schemes would provide housing space for a population of one million with commercial and modern facilities within these housing projects.

The provincial government, he added, would get a net profit of Rs50 billion without investing a single penny in both the housing schemes.

He said that the housing schemes were necessary because of the upcoming foreign and domestic investment in the region.

Regarding three hydropower projects, the chief minister said that the projects costing $1,110 million would generate 600 megawatt of electricity, overcoming the shortage of electricity and meeting the growing need for the upcoming industrialization process.

The province needed electricity for its industrialization process following investment agreements with the foreign investors. He said the provincial government would get a reasonable share in the hydropower projects without making any investment in these projects.

Pervez Khattak said that the agreement for the Oil Refinery was another landmark step.

The FWO would construct an Oil Refinery worth $600 million that will produce 40,000 barrels per day and this will lead to encouraging more refineries in the province, including the expansion of this one. He said that the fourth agreement was for the cement plant in Haripur with an investment of $160 million and hoped that the provincial government would get a reasonable profit through it. The chief minister said these are the solid steps his government took for encouraging investment in the province.

KP had natural advantages and a number of spots and areas that his government opened up for both domestic and foreign investors.

The government’s pro-investment policy encouraged the investors and they are storming to invest in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He reminded that the KP government would get net profit in all these areas without investing a single penny. This is a new history in the beginning in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa that would widen the fiscal space of the province and at the end of the day the province would stand on its own feet, he added.

