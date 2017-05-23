PR LAHORE - Pakistan has one of the lowest literacy rates in the world (55%) as per the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and stands at 160th position in literacy levels across the world.

Currently, there are 24 million out-of-school children in Pakistan, the second highest figure in the world after Nigeria, according to a recent report ‘Public Financing of Education in Pakistan and Agenda for Education Budget 2016-17’, launched by the Institute of Social and Policy Sciences (I-SAPS).

The concept of corporate social responsibility (CSR) as a private-sector-concerted effort to support the overall development of a country is a relatively new label, although not a new phenomenon. The global influence of corporate entities like Coca-Cola poses a great opportunity for host countries by linking national development priorities to the business development of the multinational companies.

For The Coca-Cola Company, education is one of the keys to socio-economic development, and Coca-Cola Pakistan is dedicated to creating, building and encouraging educational programs for students of all ages in the country. These programs focus on building educational infrastructure, mentoring, school drop-out prevention, reading and literacy, scholarships, business-education partnerships, and other local educational needs.

“The strength and sustainability of our Brand is reflected in our social license to operate, which we must earn daily by fulfilling our promises to our associates, customers, stakeholders and communities,” says Rizwan U. Khan, General Manager, Coca-Cola Pakistan.

Support to education in Pakistan by Coca-Cola extends from primary school level to university level. Most recently, The Coca-Cola Company partnered with The Citizens Foundation (TCF) to build and support a primary school in Muzaffargarh, a less developed region of the country which was amongst the hardest hit areas during the countrywide floods of 2010 and 2011. The school was constructed, using The Coca-Cola funds, by TCF, a leading education-sector NGO of Pakistan which operates over 750 schools throughout Pakistan. TCF will be responsible for the school's operation with The Coca-Cola Company continuing to bear the operational costs for the next 5 years.

In line with the success of collaboration between Coca-Cola and TCF in Muzaffargarh, a second primary campus has been constructed in the district of Kasur, near Lahore with student capacity of more than 200.The campus has received a grant of $150,000 by The Coca-Cola Foundation. Although the goal for the first year of operations was to enroll 60 students, however, due to the overwhelming response from the families, the campus enrolled 140 students from kindergarten to grade 3 and has employed 14 teachers and 4 non-faculty staff from the local community. The classes have commenced from 1 April, 2017.

In 2005, Coca-Cola Pakistan responded to the government's 'Adopt-a-School' program, by adopting five government-owned and operated primary and secondary schools. The extended support included building of classrooms and play areas, providing furniture and fixtures, providing free books and refurbishment of premises from time to time. The program benefited more than 5,000 students of 5 public schools across Gujranwala and Rahimyar Khan, by granting scholarships worth $ 850,000 and promoting equal gender ratio. The program has helped upgrade facilities of the schools, which initially lacked classrooms, bathrooms, furniture and latrines.

In addition to this, The Coca-Cola Company has set-up an endowment fund (courtesy of The Coca-Cola Foundation) at Pakistan's leading institution of higher education, the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). The income from the endowment fund is being used to cover the entire educational expenses for 10 students for a four year undergraduate degree program at LUMS School of Science & Engineering. These students, known as ‘Coca-Cola Scholars’, were selected for this Fund purely on merit basis and belong to the lesser privileged areas of Pakistan. One of these Coca-Cola Scholars recently graduated from Carnegie Mellon University in USA, securing a degree of PhD in Engineering Sciences.

On an ongoing basis, Coca-Cola Pakistan also supports another education-sector NGO, The CARE Foundation, for providing free education to the underprivileged children of Punjab province. Coca-Cola operates in more than 200 countries, and because of the local nature of the business, Coca-Cola is in the unique position to contribute to the economic vitality of even the most remote communities around the world. The Coca-Cola Company considers its stakeholders and communities as an integral part of its social agenda.