ICI signs agreements for acquisition of Wyeth assets

KARACHI (Staff Reporter): ICI Pakistan Limited has announce that the company executed asset purchase agreements with Wyeth Pakistan and Pfizer Pakistan for the acquisition of certain assets at the aggregate purchase price of Rs 1.91 billion. The assets being acquired by ICI Pakistan Limited through this transaction included a Wyeth Pakistan Limited-owned pharmaceutical manufacturing facility located on Hawkes Bay Road, SITE, Karachi, along with products and registrations including the following popular and well-established pharmaceutical brands: Entox-P, Lederplex, Lederrif, Mucaine, Nilstat, TriHEMIC and Wymox. In addition, two products and registrations of Pfizer Pakistan Limited are also included in the acquisition, namely: Citralka and Combantrin. The transaction is now set to move ahead, subject to requisite regulatory approvals. Chief Executive ICI Pakistan Limited, Asif Jooma, commented: “The acquisition of these assets holds great value for us as a Company.

Through it, we expect to substantially strengthen our manufacturing capability and diversify our product portfolio, ultimately offering the medical community and patients a wider range of quality pharmaceuticals and treatment options to improve lives. It all comes down to fulfilling our promise of Cultivating Growth in everything that we do.”

Toyota hosts World Contest in Japan

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The nine children, who won the 11th Toyota Dream Car Art Contest Pakistan, will compete in World Contest in Japan. Toyota Dream Art Contest is an annual contest which held in two sections. The local contest was organised by IMC followed by the World Contest hosted by Toyota Motor Corporation in Japan. Children are encouraged to paint their dream car. Indus Motor Company CEO Ali Asghar Jamali said Pakistani children are immensely gifted. “It is very unfortunate that we do not have a lot of platforms to bring this talent out. Dream Art Car Contest is aimed to showcase talent of our children to the world,” he added. Indus Motor Company has been arranging this contest for last six years and it is getting bigger and better every year. “We have reached to 650 schools across Pakistan and received 23,000 entries. Next year we are aiming to reach 1,000 schools across Pakistan,’ he added.

NAVTTC delegation returns home after one-week German tour

ISLAMABAD (NNI): A delegation comprising the head of NAVTTC, representatives of Provincial TEVTAs and industrialists have returned to Pakistan from a one-week study tour of German industrial state. The delegation was invited by the government of Germany to study their vocational and technical sector. The delegation visited local technical training and vocational institutes, industries, and examined their vocational system thoroughly. Moreover, they examined their laboratories and workshops and analyzed modern methods of training delivery. The delegation also held meetings with the representatives of German chambers and labor unions and discussed various steps of the Apprenticeship System. The delegation also studied the implementation process of Competency Based Training and Recognition of Prior Learning. The delegation termed the study tour a success in learning international vocational system and stressed on the active involvement of industry to bring changes in the TVET system of Pakistan.

Govt to impose 5pc import duty on makeup products

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Government has geared up to impose five percent import duty on the cosmetics in upcoming budget for fiscal year 2017 to 2018. According to FBR, the prices of eye makeup items that include mascara, artificial eye lashes and color lenses would be increased. Hair extensions, shampoos and conditioners would also face price hike in the budget. Besides this, import duty of 20 percent is also expected on perfumes, aftershave and shaving creams. The budget estimated at Rs 4,800 billion will be announced on May 26. Sources told that Rs 866 billion has been suggested to allocate for development projects including CPEC whereas the budget deficit will be around Rs 1500b. About 10 to 15pc increase is expected in the salaries and pensions of govt officials. On the other hand, Rs 94 billion have been reserved for Interior Ministry, Rs 37b for Cabinet Division, Rs 11 billion for Aviation Division, Rs 48 crore for Prime Minister Secretariat whereas President House will get Rs 45 crore for expenses.

The Law Ministry will be given almost Rs 7 billion, Trade Ministry Rs 33 billion, Information Ministry Rs 298 billion while Ministry of Education and Training and Higher Education Commission will be allotted Rs 4 billion and Rs 80 billion respectively.