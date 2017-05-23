ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s combined import bill of food, oil and machinery swelled to $23.7 billion during ten months (July-April) of the ongoing financial year, which affect the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

The import bill of these three groups had enhanced by over 30 percent as against the same period of the last fiscal year when the country imported food, oil and machinery items worth of $18.1 billion. The country’s overall import had ballooned to $43.5 billion mainly due to heavy imports of food, oil and machinery goods during July-April of the year 2016-17, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Pakistan’s imports are expected to exceed $50 billion during ongoing financial year, which would be for the first time in the history. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in its recent monetary policy noted that expansion in economic activity has led to a concomitant surge in import payments during July-April period of the FY17. A sustained increase in other private inflows – foreign direct investments and export earnings in particular – is required to fully finance the surge in imports. In this regard, accompanied with expected improvements in global demand, the current composition of imports, mainly machinery, bodes well for the future economic activities. Furthermore, the current growth momentum led by CPEC related investments is likely to boost foreign direct investment inflows, the SBP noted.

According to the PBS, the country had spent $8.8 billion on imports of petroleum group, which is 31.3 percent higher over a year ago. In petroleum products, the government had imported petroleum products worth of $5.5 billion and spent $2.1 billion on petroleum crude. Similarly, the country had imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) worth of $1 billion and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worth of $190 million.

According to the PBS figures, the country had spent $9.9 billion on importing machinery during ten months of the ongoing financial year, which is 39.3 percent higher than the import of $7.1 billion of the corresponding period of the last year. The growth was mainly driven by power generating machinery. Its import grew by 70.1 percent year-on-year to $2.05 billion, followed by electrical machinery and appliances whose imports rose by 23.1 percent to $1.88 billion and other machinery by 50 percent to $2.81 billion.

The import bill of office machinery went up by 60pc year-on-year, textile machinery by 20.8pc, construction machinery by 66.8pc and agriculture machinery by 35.8pc. However, the import bill of the telecom sector down by 1.7pc to $1.028 billion. The country spent $572 million on import of mobile phones and $563 million on import of other mobile apparatus. The third-biggest component was food commodities whose imports rose 16.68 percent year-on-year to $5.1 billion.