LAHORE - Pakistan offers lot of investment and joint venture opportunities for software business as large number of profit driven startups are pouring in the country.

Information Technology University (ITU) Vice Chancellor and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Dr Umar Saif expressed these views while delivering his keynote speech on “Digital Punjab Initiatives” in a seminar on Business Opportunities in Punjab opened yesterday. He said that around 300 to 400 startups have begun to sign overseas partnership to raise investment. The incubator Plan9 initiated four years back was having currently 16 startup incubators in Pakistan, he added. Dr Saif further said that in order to enhance the productivity of the IT workforce, the Punjab government is establishing 40 e-Rozgaar Centres, which would empower the young graduates in technical, non-technical and creative areas, enabling them for self-employment through freelancing.