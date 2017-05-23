ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday held meetings with delegations of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Poultry Association and Kisan Ittehad to discuss budget proposals.

The PBA delegation was led by its chairman Mian Amir Mehmood. The delegation also included Mir Ibrahim, Secretary General PBA, Shakeel Masood, Sultan Lakhani, Tahir A.Khan and Duraid Qureshi.

The delegation discussed with the Minister budget proposals regarding taxation on electronic media and apprised him of certain issues that needed redressal.

Finance Minister said the proposals would be accorded due consideration in the upcoming budget and all possible facilitation would be extended to electronic media which along with print media, was playing a key role as a bridge between the government and the masses. He said all media, especially electronic media has the important task at hand to highlight government’s efforts for economic development and people’s well being. He said government fully utilizes the feedback that media provides on its measures for upkeep of different segments of the society. This in turn helps in reshaping its policies in conformity with the people’s aspirations. Government would continue to follow its policy of promoting the freedom of media in letter and spirit in the country as enshrined in the constitution.

The visiting delegation thanked the Minister for a patient hearing of their suggestions despite his hectic schedule and also lauded the government’s drive for inclusive and sustainable economic growth and employment generation. The delegation hoped that the best would come up for the people and media in the upcoming budget.

Finance Minister also held separate meetings with delegations of Pakistan Poultry Association and Pakistan Kisan Ittehad and exchanged views with them on their budget proposals.

In his meeting with the Poultry Association, the Minister emphasized smooth supply of poultry meat during the holy month of Ramadan. He said government would keep a close watch on poultry prices and the association must also extend its support to the government for a thorough price check for the benefit of the general public. The Minister said poultry sector has a significant contribution in the economy in terms of revenue generation and Government would facilitate this sector to the extent possible.

While having discussion with the Kisan Ittehad delegation, the Minister said that agriculture is the backbone of the national economy and a large chunk of the population is associated with it. Government fully realizes its significance for healthy GDP growth. He said the Government has already given a number of incentives to the agriculture sector. Among others these include the provision of fertilizer on special subsidized rates which aims at boosting agricultural production. The farmers community must make full use of this facility. The Minister said the government would give consideration to the proposals submitted by the delegation and give whatever relaxation is conveniently possible for the farmers.