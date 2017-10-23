LAHORE - The local bourse slung shot higher, as expectations started to build over a potential Rs20-25 billion bailout package by the government for the stock market alongside some tax reliefs, after the prime minister met a delegation of PSX officials and brokers over the weekend. There was some optimism over macros too, as the government notified imposition in regulatory duties on imports to cut the overall import bill and a revised package to boost the country's exports.

The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) too was up 56 percent YoY in 1QFY18 and 7 percent YoY in September 2017, where 65 percent of the $662 million FDI during the quarter originated from China compared to 32 percent in the corresponding period last year. The government also borrowed $450 million loan from commercial banks to boost its foreign exchange reserves by a net $381 million from the previous reported week to $20.05 billion. The growth outlook received a boost as well as cotton production so far this season registered a growth of 37 percent YoY.

This all together with signs of easing tensions with the US after President Trump described relationship with Pakistan as much better and US announcing support for CPEC, helped the benchmark KSE-100 index post a remarkable recovery of 2,241 points (+5.6 percent WoW) to close at 42,088 and cut losses in YTD 2017 to 12 percent.

The overall activity also picked up with average traded volumes and traded value clocking-in at 185 million shares per day (+27 percent WoW) and $88 million per day (+48 percent WoW), respectively. Banks/DFIs ($9.2m), Insurance Companies ($3.6m) and Brokers ($2.6m) were key net buyers during the week, while foreigners were net sellers of $7.3 million. The cement sector (+11 percent WoW) led the index rally, even though confusion surrounded the market over potential increase/decrease in discounts offered by the cement manufacturers.

Experts said that Pakistan equities staged a strong comeback (up by 5.6 percent/+2,241 points) during the outgoing week as KSE-100 managed to close over 42,000 level zone after a fortnight. Participation was upbeat as reported progress on PM’s stock market relief package and easing concerns over macroeconomic variables sparked investors’ confidence. Forex reserves and current account numbers released during the week came better than market expectations. Investors’ sentiment was further fuelled by strong corporate result of select companies. Also, thaw in Pak-US relations boosted investors’ sentiments.

Activity was seen in index heavy blue chips; average volumes were up by robust 27 percent while traded value surged 48 percent. Top 5 best performers as per KSE-100 index points were LUCK (+13 percent WoW), ENGRO (+9 percent), PPL (+8 percent), DGKC (+13 percent) and OGDC (+5 percent), cumulatively adding 706 points.

Sector-wise Refinery was up 78 percent; ATRL posted higher than expected 1QFY18 result which boosted sentiments while NRL and APL also rallied post their result announcements, Cement sector rose 11 percent and contributed 476 points as concerns of further price dip eases while DGKC’s higher than expected result announcement lifted confidence, OMC’s rose 8 percent, E&Ps and Ferts were up 6 percent.

During the outgoing week Banks bought $9.2 million, while individuals sold $5.2 million worth of Pak equities. Foreigners were net sellers of $7.4 million during the week vs net buying of $38.9 million during last week. Current account deficit (CAD) in September amounted to $956 million. CAD during 1QFY18 stood at $3.5 billion. CAD is around 4.2 percent of the GDP. This number was lower than market expectations as market participants feared of a much higher deficit number.

International Industries (INIL) disclosed its 1QFY18 earning per share (EPS) of Rs5.5, up 30 percent YoY. Sales grew by 57 percent YoY whereas gross profit rose by 38 percent YoY. Gross Margins also declined by 200bps to 16 percent. However, the earning fell short of market expectations. Security Papers (SEPL) reported 1QFY18 earning of Rs154.3 million (EPS of Rs2.6), up 2 percent YoY. Sales grew by 13 percent while gross margins declined by 1 point to 36 percent.

Foreign exchange reserves of the country improved to $20 billion as of October 13, 2017 as compared to $19.7 billion in the previous week. SBP reserves during the week increased to $14.1 billion as compared to $13.8 billion during the last week. Notification of export package for exported was notified today.

As per the notification, duty drawback to textile companies (4 percent for fabric and yarn and 5 percent for processed textiles) will be provided to traditional and non-traditional markets.

Attock Refinery during the week disclosed 1QFY18 financial results reporting consolidated earnings of Rs1.2 billion (Rs14.3), up 75 percent YoY. Unconsolidated earnings of ATRL stood at Rs8.9 per share, lower than last year’s Rs14.4 per share. This is likely due to timing difference in receipt of dividend income from APL and NRL, which is likely to be received in 2QFY18 this time around. We expect dividend income (net of taxes) to stand at Rs1.3 billion (15.9/share) in 2QFY18.