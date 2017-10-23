Govt decision to weaken US dollar lauded

Islamabad (APP): Business community on Sunday lauded the government decision to reduce dollar value and said that it was in line with the national interests and the reduced value of dollar would benefit economy as well as masses of country. They urged the government for implementing the decision as soon as possible as the masses had started to reserve dollars due to rumours of devaluation and reports of some international institutions had also played role in increasing the demand for the greenback, they added. In a statement, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) former president Atif Ikram Sheikh said that the masses had purchased around $800 million during the last three months resulting in a crisis-like situation. But now, the government had decided to intervene and reduce the value of the dollar by one rupee in two or three phases which was praiseworthy as it would benefit the economy, he added.

He said that dollar was available at Rs105.50 in the interbank market while its value in the open market was Rs107.55 while the difference should not be more than a rupee. The demand of the exporters to devalue the currency was not justified as it would not boost exports but inflation would hurt the whole population of the country, he observed. Atif said that reputable currency dealers should also be allowed to receive remittances while the importers of gold, cars and other commodities should be allowed to buy dollars from the open market which would end their reliance on the underground market. Such a step would help shrink the underground dollar market and boost legal business, he remarked.

ICST seeks ban on import of luxury items

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) has urged the government to slap a complete ban on import of luxury items to protect foreign exchange reserves which would also promote local industry, employment, and revenue. Revising regulatory duty on import of luxury and unnecessary items was a good step but authorities could consider a ban on imports as many countries including Iran, Nigeria, and Egypt had experienced the same, it said in a statement issued on Sunday. Pakistan was importing 80,000 luxury cars and thousands of costly motorcycles and countless other items worth billions of dollars which could be banned, Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Patron Shahid Rasheed Butt said. The items which were not necessary included whey powder, grated or powdered cheese of all kinds, processed cheese, desiccated coconut, fresh grapes, watermelons, apricots, peaches prunes, apples, tamarind, cherries, pine nuts plums, lychees, raisins and dried fruits, he said.

Moreover, he said, import of betel leaves, beet sugar, cane sugar, white crystalline cane sugar, cocoa powder, potatoes, vegetables, pineapples, juices, soya sauces, tomato ketchup, tomato sauces and mustard flour could also be banned.

"We do not need perfumes, lip and eye makeup preparations, nail polishes, face and talcum powders, face and skin creams, tonics, shampoos, creams for hair, hair lacquers, dyes for hair, toothpaste, dental floss, shaving creams, ceramics, many electronics etc," he observed. He said that unabated imports had taken a toll on the local industry while many industries were fighting for their survival including the soap industry providing jobs to over two hundred thousand people and providing Rs17 billion in the revenue.

Shahid said that increasing regulatory duty on imports or banning imports could only work when smuggling was controlled otherwise all such efforts remained counterproductive. He said the government should inform the masses about the benefits of the trade deals with partner countries before signing new deals.

Agri dept promoting kitchen gardening

SIALKOT (APP): The Punjab agriculture department has adopted necessary arrangements for selling of 1.50 lakh seed kits on subsidised rates during Rabi crop season in the province. The step has been taken for promotion of "kitchen gardening culture" and to create awareness about the importance and utility of home grown fresh vegetables across the province. Sources in the agriculture department told APP here on Sunday that kitchen gardening had gained popularity among the people especially the women folk. The kitchen gardening is actively attaching highest importance in the wake of upsurge in prices, malnutrition, poverty alleviation and consumption of fresh and home grown vegetables. Under the arrangements, as many as 3,200 seed kits would be sold on subsidised price to facilitate the people of Sialkot district and to ensure promotion of kitchen gardening culture at gross roots level. The agriculture department had decided to motivate the dwellers of urban, semi urban and rural areas for adopting kitchen gardening practice while the department will also hold training programme for students.

Smeda to set up Product Development Centre for sports good industry

SIALKOT (APP): Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) will set up Product Development Centre (PDC) for upgrading local sports goods industry on modern production lines. The proposed PDC project casting Rs498 million will be established within the premises of Sports Industry Development Centre (SIDC), said official sources here on Sunday. The step was being taken to enable the sports goods industry to adopt new manufacturing technologies including composite material and enter into the largest segment of sports goods exports as presently 55pc of the sports goods are based on composite materials, sources said. The basic concept of setting up this proposed PDC was to provide services like product testing (physical and chemical), provide skilled workforce to the sector, enhance productivity by providing technical support services to new and existing industrial units, help develop imported machinery locally through reverse engineering and facilitate in increasing exports of composite based sports goods.

The proposed PDC will prepare the local industry to aggressively enter the international market of composite based sports items. The sports sector already enjoying strong linkages with international sports goods brands, which would help in marketing of Pakistan made products and help in regaining its position in the global market.

The PDC will also provide technical know-how, trained labour force, testing facilities, prototype development and mold making services to the sports goods sector as well as the centre will act as for diversification into composite based products like auto parts, home appliances and surgical instruments etc, sources added.