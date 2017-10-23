KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has said that SME Business Solutions is playing a significant role in the economic development of the country and it provides best multiple services including one-window operation for small traders.

SME Business Solutions should also set up an economy policy for the foreign investors keeping in view the Pakistani economy policy as per the laws of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), which can also lead to the investment of foreign investors in Pakistan. The governor stated this while talking to a five-member delegation led by SME Business Solutions Limited CEO Waliullah Khan on Friday at Governor House. Among the delegation included Raziullah Khan, Mazhar Rashid, Sanam Hussain and Shakil Ahmed Qamarani.

The governor expressed deep satisfaction over the performance of SME BSL and appreciated the efforts of SME BSL for providing all the facilities to business community under a roof and the services being offered to business class in running their business smoothly. He expressed his best wishes for SME BSL and assured all his cooperation.

Zubair took personal interest in the company’s affairs and also gave some suggestions. The governor further said that the investment trend in the stock exchange is very low, which requires attention and investment is the need of time. He advised that SME Business Solutions should make suggestions for the members of the stock exchange to increase the trend of capitalisation in the stock exchange, for which, various promotion seminars may be arranged. The governor said that the Sindh government is ready to cooperate fully with SME BSL in this regard.

Raziullah and Mazhar informed the governor about the suggestions made under the National Policy. Sanam Hussain gave a detailed presentation on the business solution services of SME, which the governor liked very much and said it is useful for Pakistani merchants and proposed that the SME business team must expend their performance scope to traders of Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and other cities so that all the small traders of the country could benefit from this facility. He also said that it is a need of time to promote trade and industry in light of present country situation for which people belonging to all fields have to play their role. “In the context of CPEC, we should also take efforts to get benefits from this project,” he said. CPEC will boost Pakistan economy and this mega project would benefit coming generation, he added.