KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchanged (PSX) on weekend remained range-bound as the 100-share index, after making an intra-day low of 203 points and high of 146 points, closed down by 25 points at 42,750 points.

Major gainers were UBL (up 0.11%), ATRL (0.76%) and DAWH (5%) whereas on the flipside SNGP (down 2.06%), FFC (3.38%), and LUCK (0.56%) were the major negative contributors to the index.

NCPL from the power sector announced its FY17 result where the company announced an EPS of Rs8.17 and a final cash dividend of Rs1/share.

NCL from the textile sector also announced its FY17 result where the company posted an EPS of Rs6.75 and a final payout of Rs2.75/share. Investor interest was witnessed in the auto sector where HCAR (up 3.27%), DFML (4.82%) and GHNL (4.79%) closed in the green zone, said analyst at JS Global.

Uncertainty on the political and economic fronts played a key role in sluggish trading and the bearish close, market participants said.

Total volume for the day was 132m shares as compared to 166m shares in the previous trading session. While traded value declined to Rs5.4b/$52m.

WTL from the tech sector led the volumes with 17.6m shares exchanged hands. Brokers expect volatility to continue unless any clarity emerges over the ongoing political scenario.





OUR STAFF REPORTER