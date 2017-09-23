University of Lahore signs contract with ICL

LAHORE (PR): The University of Lahore (UOL), having an enrollment of more than 35,000 students and 2500 faculty members on board, has signed a deal with ICL International (Pvt) Ltd to commission Huawei surveillance system at its Defense Road Lahore campus, adding innovation and technology to its already well-established educational infrastructure. Many dignitaries from technology industry of Pakistan were present at the event. UOL’s executive staff, M.A. Raoof (Patron UOL) and Awais Raoof (chairman BOG UOL), was also present at the signing ceremony.

In the wake of the crimes, university administrators took the initiative to augment its security program with state of the art network of video surveillance cameras. ICL will provide the surveillance solutions to UOL campuses in its initial stage along with other ICT smart solutions and now partnering with UOL will enable university campuses to accomplish out the next level of digital revolution by providing smart solutions.

Agha Steel Industries builds monument at Shara-e-Faisal

KARACHI (PR): Naval Commander Karachi Real Admiral Ather Mukhtar along with Hussain Agha, Executive Director, Agha Steel Industries, inaugurated the monument SHAN-E-BAHR at main Shahrah-e-Faisal.

The Flag Lane of Commander Karachi’s Residency was adapted and beautified with a very creative piece-of-art which symbolizes the ‘shan’ and dignity of Pakistan Navy. The said development has been proudly dedicated to Pakistan Naval Forces by Agha Steel Industries to strengthen the relationship of the two institutes in order to make Pakistan stronger.

JS Bank declared Best

Environmental, Social and Governance Bank

KARACHI (PR): JS Bank collected the award for the category of “Best Environmental, Social and Governance Bank” at the Pakistan Banking Awards 2017 that were held the other day.

The award recognizes the overall environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact that JS Bank initiatives have had in the areas such as health, education, sustainable development and relief efforts across the country. The jury recognized JS Bank for being at the forefront in this domain amongst all the banks in Pakistan in criteria such as energy usage, waste disposal, social standards and transparent governance mechanisms.

Among other initiatives that were instrumental in helping JS Bank's win this award were being recognized as the first commercial bank to be WWF Green Office-certified and being one of the first banks to have branches that use solar power.

Millat Tractors wins award

LAHORE (PR): Millat Tractors Limited has been awarded best export performance trophy by Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry in recognition to its exports of tractors and spare parts for the year 2015-16. Syed Muhammad Irfan Aqueel received the trophy from Finance Minister (Punjab) Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha in an awards ceremony organized by LCCI on Friday. This awards aim to recognize excellence in the export of goods and services by the businesses entrepreneurs.

Mitchell’s awarded best export brand trophy 2017

LAHORE (PR): Mitchell’s Fruit Farms Ltd was presented with the Best Export Brand Trophy 2017 by the LCCI at a ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s House on Friday. Punjab Minister for Finance Ayesha Ghaus Pasha was the chief guest at the ceremony, and presented the trophy. Recognizing its innumerable contributions to Pakistan’s development and economy, LCCI applauded Mitchell’s Fruit Farms Ltd. for its outstanding performance.

