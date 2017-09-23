LAHORE: At a meeting held in PBIT, Kostan Holdings INC – a Korean company - and the Punjab Board of Investment & Trade signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Friday. Punjab Board of Investment & Trade will assist Kostan Holdings in execution of the project.

Kostan Holdings CEO Kim Kwang, Vice President Baek Su Kil and the financial representative Hannah D Lee met PBIT CEO Jahanzeb Burana at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade. Kostan Holdings is a premier marketing and consulting firm specialised in Green business and global commerce. The Korean company creates diverse profit models in LED market and is building world-class brand awareness with quality corporate content.

The Korean delegation introduced their exclusive LED module that is operating with the help of particularly designed chip, majorly suitable for security street lamps. It’s the first ever technology with capacity of 75,000 hours, 60-70 percent energy efficient and with 8 to 10 years guarantee. Hence, they are seeking international cooperation to undertake this project. Kostan Holdings showed keen interest in the establishment of assembling unit, building grid stations, power projects from waste and health reforms by upgrading hospitals equipment in Pakistan. They expressed their interest in having joint ventures with Pakistan for strengthening business partnerships.

Director Projects Dr Suhail Saleem briefed the delegation on the operation of PBIT working as an Investment Promotion Agency. He enlightened them regarding the facilitation desk present at PBIT for assisting and directing local and International business opportunities in Punjab. PBIT CEO Jahanzeb Burana acknowledged their ideas and suggested them to share their project proposal for further proceedings.