5th training session on Hydroponic Agriculture concludes

RAWALPINDI (APP): A 15-day training session on Testing Indigenous Hydroponic Model concluded here on Friday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR). This was 5th training session and 45 farmers got training on Hydroponic Agriculture under the Punjab government project funded by Agriculture Development Bank (ADB) to train the farmers on Hydroponics Technology. A total of 200 farmers from across the country will get training under this project. PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rai Niaz was the chief guest while Additional Secretary (Planning) Agriculture Department, Punjab, Dr Ghazanfar Ali Khan was the guest of honour at the concluding ceremony which was also attended by deans, directors and farmers. Dr Ahmad, in his address, said that intervention of hydroponic technology has leaped behind inventions in the field of agriculture. It is best source for getting hygienic, up to mark & quality vegetables and fruits, he added.

He emphasized that the farmers should practice this technology at domestic level for expertise and expand their learning to the native areas in the fields so that everybody could enjoy the fruit of viable agriculture at every level, instead of limited persons or specific class.

He assured that hydroponic technology would increase the production as well as income of the farmers and ultimately would lead the country towards development and for the achievement of economic goals through foreign earnings. Dr Ghazanfar addressing the participants, thanked and congratulated the PMAS-AAUR VC for the successful launching and completion of the project and achievement of the goals. He said the successful execution of this project has changed the game and would expand the scope of agriculture from traditional to high-level modern agriculture.

He hoped that the farmers would put in all efforts for the expansion of this technology at national level for the development of the country. He said the government has sufficient funds for the developmental and research projects but commitment and dedication for the successful execution of projects are needed for viable results.

Empowered rural women can help

revolutionise agro-based economy

KARACHI (APP): Active involvement of rural women in the agriculture sector demanded gender-sensitive agricultural policies in the country. FPCCI Regional Chairman for Horticulture Exports Committee, Ahmad Jawad here on Friday said legislation is urgently required to empower rural women for revolutionization of agro-based economy of the country. Emphasizing the fact that agriculture sector is the backbone of the national economy, he said engaging women farmers in targeted training programs and enabling them to access flexible loans will also improve livelihoods. Concrete steps are further required to ensure their ownership rights to the land they work followed by agricultural and livestock extension services besides support mechanisms and facilities. Women farmers across the country should be provided easier access to micro-credit and for this State Bank of Pakistan may issue policy for the province of Sindh and South Punjab especially in accordance to its recent policy for Balochistan businesswomen.

Supplementing his suggestion, Ahmad Jawad said women farmers are major participants in food production in rice- and wheat-growing regions, as well as in cotton-picking processes yet are caught in a web of chronic poverty.

Attributing their plight to little access to needed resources and credit coupled with limited investment in technology, Jawad said these factors are emerging as major impediments in the growth of agricultural sector.

Ahmad Jawad reiterated that empowerment of rural women was vital for revival of the rural economy as they contributed at almost every level of farming related operations.

"They consequently play a vital role in rural economy of the country by working with full passion right from soil preparation phase to harvesting, he said.

Empowering and facilitating women will have a durable and positive impact on agriculture productivity and closely related issue of food security coupled with social security of farmers across the country.

He identified law and access to justice as another target area and sought policy measures to eliminate negative customary practices.

Meeting issues alert on white fly, pink bollworm attack on cotton crop

MULTAN (APP): Punjab Agricultural Research Board (PARB) has pressed for coping with pink bollworm and white fly attack on cotton crop through a comprehensive strategy. A meeting was held at Central Cotton Research Institute in this regard here on Friday. Project Manager Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif and Chairman Department of Entomology of Agricultural University Faisalabad said on the occasion that the worms were causing big problems for cotton growers, adding that the Punjab government was ready to handle the issue through every possible means and measures. The meeting was informed about a survey report prepared about white fly and pink bollwarm attack on crops in Vehari, Borewala, Multan and Mailsi, destroying most of their fields. Dr Shafqat Saeed called for devising effective strategy to cope with pink bollworm attack on cotton crop. The meeting was attended by professors of agricultural scientists hailing from different universities who submitted their reports on the subject.

Opening of IAF office in PRGMEA building

SIALKOT (APP): Central chairman of Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA), Ijaz A Khokhar on Friday said that necessary arrangements had been finalised for opening of International Apparel Federation (IAF) office in newly-constructed PRGMEA building here. Talking to APP, he said that the IAF office would be addition in Sialkot which would offer a connection to SMEs in apparel industry through their associations. About 18th Textle Asia, he said that it was a successful three days event which was attended by large number of domestic and international businessmen and general public. He said that textile Asia was attended by 700 foreign delegates and over 300 companies from home and abroad will display their products in this trade fair to attract the visitors. He said that exhibition would open new vistas of industrial growth and enlarge the scope of business opportunities for domestic business community.