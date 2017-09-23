LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Finance Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha has said that increase in exports is necessary for rehabilitation of national economy which is not possible merely with special package of Rs180 billion.

The federal government should improve its export system and review the policies decreasing cost of production. Exporters should be given concessions in taxes and export rate should be minimise to zero. Open trade agreements should be signed with Turkey and China along with other countries keeping in view ratios of exports and imports so as to promote local industry as well as trade relationship.

She stated this in a ceremony of second Lahore Chamber Export Trophy 2017. Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Abdul Basit, Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa and renowned personality from business and industry participated in the ceremony. The minister said that most of the matters related to increase in exports are directly related to the federal government. However, the provincial government of the Punjab is ready to extend all possible facilities to the trader community and concrete steps in this regard have been taken such as decrease in cost of production, provision of best infrastructure for business, enhancement in Public-private partnership and concession in sales tax.

She said that the Punjab government is interested in better use of more than 15000 labour force of youth which is coming every year in the field. The Minister congratulated the Lahore chamber for encouraging exporters through trophies and publishing special edition for the exporters which is a positive step for the increase in the exports in the province.

While addressing the ceremony, the LCCI president said that there are vast opportunities of exports in Punjab; however, it is necessary to decrease production cost to minimum level and create facilities for the investors. He stressed upon the need for storage of water through small dams so that the water crisis could be controlled in and outside the country. The minister distributed trophies among best exporters in the end of the ceremony and assured them of complete cooperation by the provincial government.