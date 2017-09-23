LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved two

development schemes of development sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 34020.522 million. These schemes were approved in the 17th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2017-18. The approved development schemes included: construction of Jalalpur Irrigation Canal and its System at the cost of Rs. 33,275.000 million and Enhance Rangelands Production and Planting of Fodder Trees for Farmer Community (revised) at the cost of Rs. 745.522 million.–INP