KARACHI - The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has inducted 25 cadet pilots who will start duties on ATR aircraft, a spokesman of the national flag carrier said on Friday.

He stated that a ceremony was held at PIA Head Office, PM’s Adviser on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan presented appointment offer letters to the newly inducted Pilots. Sharing his views on the occasion, the adviser pointed out that the entire process of induction was done in a transparent manner. The individuals had to go through entry test conducted by NTS, written examination and rigorous training. He congratulated the trainee pilots for becoming a part of PIA family and said that the induction of pilots is an ongoing process as pilots are retiring and PIA needs to induct more pilots.

While praising the newly inducted pilots, Sardar said that as a standard procedure, pilots' progress to the next level after completing their flying training to other aircraft such as A320 and Boeing 777s and these young pilots have to go a long way. He said that PIA also has plans to induct more aircraft in its fleet and is trying its utmost to revive the less profitable routes with better planning including increase of frequency on profitable routes.

Sardar said that the A310 aircraft parked in Leipzig, Germany, is still a PIA property and the issue will be resolved upon completion of legal formalities including completion of enquiry being conducted by FIA. He said, “We are looking for a joint venture in the Technical Ground Support department of PIA for its betterment. PIA Chairman Irfan Elahi and PIA CEO Musharraf Rasool also addressed the pilots and congratulated them on becoming part of PIA team.

Chief HR Officer Raheel Ahmed, Chief Operating Officer Zia Qadir Qureshi, Chief Flight Operations Captain Uzair Khan and other PIA officials were also present on the occasion.