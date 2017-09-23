LAHORE - Tony Moly, a Korean cosmetics brand, announced to introduce its products in Pakistani markets during a ceremony held at a local hotel on Thursday night.

During the ceremony, the history, success and aims of Tony Moly were highlighted. Pakistan Muslim League-Qauid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat and Chaudhry Moonas Elahi were present on the occasion. Prominent artist Nighat Chaudhry performed Kathak dance where as ramp walk by models were also part of the ceremony.

While talking to journalists, Tony Moly Vice President Young Ro Yoon said that Tony Moly is a well established international brand which was founded in 2006 and is working in more than 40 countries. Young said that the significance of Tony Moly is its organic products which have zero side-effects. “Tony Moly products are in unique and attractive packing due to which customer found it interesting and attractive,” he said while showing a fountain pen which was originally ‘mascara’. He said Tony Moly have more than 300 outlets in Korea, adding that “we are offering 188 different products”. He informed that last year Toly Moly sales were more than $300 million.

On the occasion, Elit private limited CEO Pervaiz Iqbal Awan highlighted the harmful effects of local whitening creams and stressed the need of an awareness campaign to address this issue.