LAHORE - An intensive business clinic was held in Lahore by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) for providing training to SMEs and start-up businesses that have been declared as semi-finalists under Global Cleantech Innovation Programme (GCIP) Call for Awards 2017.

GCIP currently running in 12 countries, including Pakistan, focuses on fostering emerging and commercially viable clean technology startups to fuel green industrial growth in the country, while small and medium-sized enterprises are provided with training, mentoring, and access to potential investors.

The session started with the review of the commercialisation potential of individual innovations. The first clinic was delivered by a prominent intellectual property lawyer Saad Nasrullah, who elaborated the importance of patent as well as procedure of filing patent both local and international. After the session, the GCIP winners of last three years ie 2014, 2015 and 2016 joined and encouraged the teams to take their cleantech ideas to new heights as GCIP is the best platform for the Cleantech entrepreneurs to commercialise their innovations.

They also inspired the participants by narrating their entrepreneurial journey and how GCIP supported them in becoming a successful entrepreneur. The last clinic of the first day was chaired by renowned sustainability consultant Ambreen Waheed, who stressed the need for sustainability especially in terms of environmental and related facets; her analysis of business ideas in terms of sustainability was an eye opener for the entrepreneurs and they gathered many take home messages to comply and tailor their ideas according to different local and international environmental standards.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shahina Waheed, National Programme Coordinator, Global Cleantech Innovation Programme said, “I am convinced that this intensive exercise has been helpful in improving the quality of business models, which is imperative not only for this competition but to equip all of you with much needed knowledge, skills and information for boosting your entrepreneurship venture along with developing productive linkages with technical experts.”