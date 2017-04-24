ISLAMABAD: The government has released Rs15.4 billion for the construction of Burhan-Hakla Road out of total allocation of Rs22 billion under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the year 2016-17. According to latest data released by the Ministry of Planning and Development, total cost of the project is Rs124.208 billion while Rs10 billion had already been spent upto June 30, 2016. Similarly, the government also released Rs700 million out of total allocation of Rs16,500 million for Thahkot to Havelian 118KM (Construction).–APP