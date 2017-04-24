Rana Mohsin Ali - The ubiquity of social media is apparent because of its presence everywhere now days. The emergence of internet based social media has made it possible for one person to communicate with hundreds or even thousands of other people. Social Media technology has become an important part of people’s personal life as the users create, share and like the content available. Apart from personal lives, now social media is widely being used in organisations for official use, TV and film celebrities use it for their self-marketing and same is the case with political figures.

Social media are computer-mediated technologies that facilitate the creation and sharing of information, ideas, career interests and other forms of expressions via virtual communities and networks and includes, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, Face Time, We-Chat, LinkedIn etc.

The total world population is estimated to be 7.3 billion. Out of this population 3.17 billion people have access to internet and 2.3 billion people are active users of social media. It means 73 percent of people who have access to internet, are actively using social media. Gone are the days when social media was associated with young people only, as now people of all ages are using it for various purposes, which we can observe especially in politics and screen media.

Social media has proved itself to influence world politics in a real time way. In the recent past, we could see that how aggressively President Trump and Hillary Clinton used social media for their US election campaign. The candidates marketed themselves and their policies bluntly and widely through social media, which has helped not only majors but teenagers around the USA in particular and around the globe in general to be more vigilant and keen observer of the world’s politics. Similarly, the voters have expressed their love/hatred and affiliations to different school of thoughts and it is still continued.

Now even a child knows what is happening in the world politics. Credit goes to social networks.

Another interesting fact is that President Erdogan was able to save his government with the help of Social Media ie; FaceTime when the Turkish military tried to took over the country in the mid of last year. The army took control of the national television and there was a black out in the country so it was impossible for Erdogan to communicate with his nation if the social media was not available.

In the Pakistani context, we can see how government and oppositions are using social media to influence general public. A good example from the government side will be CM Punjab who has his own official Facebook page where we can see his dynamic and energetic presence and where he updates all the stuff Punjab government is doing for the betterment of the province.

A good example from the opposition will be the Facebook and Twitter page of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, where we can always see the tremendous pressure by an ideal opposition to the government, making not only the general public more aware about their rights as a Pakistani citizen but also giving tough time to those who are in power and making them more accountable.

Not only the political figures but screen celebrities are also active users of social media which enables them to market their movies, dramas, songs, videos etc in an effective way. Most of the music videos are now being launched at channels on YouTube which is very cheap compared to publishing it on a TV channel and you can even count by yourself the reach of the content you are sharing on these social networks.

Similarly, social media can make a random person turn into a celebrity within no time. One video gone viral through social media, can make anyone famous with a glimpse of an eye, eg; the heart-throb ‘Chai-Wala’, the phenomenal singer who was a fruit seller, the barber who uses a special fire-technique to style the hair. Similarly, so many corruption scandals have also been highlighted through the use of this media.

Meaning that social media has a great power to influence people’s beliefs, thoughts, mindsets and by controlling them, their loyalties and affiliations can also be controlled through this media.

The important point to understand here is that there are always two uses of a knife, one is healthy, the other one is destructive. Similarly, social media technologies can be used for both purposes.

Now it is up to the user, to use it wisely and responsibly for the betterment of the society. We need to understand this philosophy that “everything in this world has its own “Adab” or manners”.

From usage of a needle to usage of a super computer, everything is made for a specific reason and that purpose of creation should not be violated. We hope that these technologies will be used responsibly by the users and not for bluffing and sharing without confirmation enabling flow of authentic information, which can be used for progression.