Kuwait court backs govt over petrol price hikes

KUWAIT CITY (AFP): Kuwait's appeals court ruled Sunday that a government decision to raise petrol prices was in line with the constitution, overturning a decision by a lower court. It said the decision to raise prices was within the cabinet's powers. Ali al-Ali, one of several lawyers who filed the suit against the government, said on Twitter the group intends to challenge the latest ruling in Kuwait's Supreme Court, whose decisions are final. Like other Gulf states that are heavily dependent on oil revenues, Kuwait has been hit hard by a sharp drop in crude prices since June 2014. The OPEC member recorded a budget shortfall of $15 billion in the fiscal year to March 2016. It was the first deficit since the fiscal year to March 1999. In response, the government adopted austerity measures including hikes in the prices of electricity, water and fuel. In September, it raised the cost of fuel by up to 80 percent depending on its grade, the first such increase since 1998. The action was met with stiff opposition by lawmakers, who this month filed motions to question the prime minister in parliament over the price hike and other issues.

PCMEA inviting foreigners to attend carpet exhibition

LAHORE (APP): Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has started contacting foreigners to invite them to attend 35th Pakistan International Carpet Exhibition, which is scheduled to be held in Lahore in October. In a statement issued here on Sunday, PCMEA Senior Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed said that Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) and commercial counsellors at Pakistani embassies abroad will also play an active role in motivating the foreign importers to attend the show. He said that TDAP had already assured PCMEA of all-out cooperation to make the exhibition a success. He said that visa facilities and other concessions would be provided to the participants. "Information and other related material would be provided to the foreign carpet importers and procedural formalities in issuance of visas to the intending foreign participants would also be made easy," he said. Riaz hoped that the authorities concerned would fully patronise the carpet industry for making the exhibition a success.

FF Steel organises award ceremony

PESHAWAR (Staff Reporter): An Annual Team Building and Award Ceremony of Frontier Foundry (FF) Steel held here in a local hotel here on Sunday. More than 200 employees along with their families attended the ceremony to recognise their achievements and the future plans. Senator Nauman Wazir, chairman of the company, distributed more than 30 trophies to the winners of the FF team. The FF Steel Chief Executive Engr Zarak Khan shared the future plans of the company. He informed the participants that with the setting up of the second unit in Lahore with production capacity of 900 tons/day, FF Steel would become the largest steel unit in Pakistan. “Our sale force with more than 70 employees and expected 100 retailers across Pakistan would make it the leading steal manufacturing company in Pakistan. Zarak emphasized the excellent result achieved by the 18 Quality Inspectors of the company.

He also congratulated the team for ISO 9000, ISO 14000 and ISO 18000, along with the licence given to the company for manufacturing the International Standard ASTM – 615-Grade 60 Steel. As part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) the company has launched a campaign “SAFER AND STRONGER PAKISTAN”, he added.

Water inflow jumps to 250,700 cusecs

ISLAMABAD (APP): Water inflow in all major rivers has significantly improved and on Sunday it stood at 250,700 cusecs against total outflow of 173,500 cusecs. According to Indus River System Authority (Irsa) data, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1398.04 feet, which was 18.04 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 58,600 cusecs while outflow was recorded as 35,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1132.10 feet, which was 92.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 88,600 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs, respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 71,200, 30,900 and 10,600 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 49,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 30,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.