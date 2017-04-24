ISLAMABAD - The government has so far released Rs479.713 million for various projects of Revenue Division out of its total allocations of Rs687.304 earmarked in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2016-17.

Out of the total amount released, Rs242.9 million have been released for development of Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) under ADB Regional Improving Border Service Project, according to official data. The government has earmarked Rs347 million for this project under the development fund of the current year.

The government also released Rs105 million for establishing Inland Revenue offices in Pakistan for which an amount of Rs150 million would be spent during the current fiscal year. An amount of Rs25 million have been released for feasibilities of MMC Gwadar, Regional Tax Office Islamabad and Sargodha and Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation IR Karachi.

Similarly, an amount of Rs19 million have been released for construction for warehouse and sepoy barracks for Model Customs Collectoraue, Peshawar for which an amount of Rs25.41 million have been earmarked in the current fiscal year. The government also released Rs21.626 million for construction of new accommodation and overhead water tank in the premises of FBR Complex Spiny Road Quetta. The total allocations for the project have been fixed at Rs30.569 million.

A sum of Rs25.401 million have been released for construction of additional block for Regional Tax Office (RTO) at Gujranwala on which Rs38.899 million would be spent during the current year. In addition, the government released Rs17.765 million for project for security improvement in Karachi Port and Port Qasim for installation of three fixed and one mobile scanner with assistance of JICA.

As many as Rs 26.378 million would be spent on the project during the current financial year, according to the data. An amount of Rs14.532 have been released for installation of elevator at Custom House Lahore while Rs4.490 million have been released for construction of boundary wall around customs land at Chilmas Das Gilgit.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has so far released Rs562.274 billion for total development projects of various divisions out of total allocations of Rs800 billion earmarked under PSDP 2016-17.