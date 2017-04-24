LAHORE - Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain visited Hub Dam location and had a detailed round of the spillway and embankments of the project. Speaking on the occasion, the Wapda chairman said that Hub Dam, completed on River Hub in 1981, had significantly been contributing to fulfilling domestic and industrial water requirements of Karachi and part of Balochistan including Hub, says a press release issued by the Wapda here on Sunday. He said the Wapda was evaluating technical possibilities to save the slippages of precious water to meet the needs of Karachi and Lasbela. During his visit, the issue relating to receivables in the head of operation and maintenance (O&M) of Hub Dam was also discussed.

It is pertinent to mention that Sindh gets 63.3pc, while Balochistan receives 36.7pc out of the water stored in Hub Dam. At the time of its completion in 1981, the live water storage capacity of the reservoir was 0.76m acre feet that had been reduced to 0.65m acre feet due to natural phenomenon of sedimentation.

Since completion of Hub Dam, water had been spilled-over seven times, while the quantum of spilled-over water stands at 4.13 million acre feet.