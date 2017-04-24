HYDERABAD - The Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA) has complained that the water shortage in the canals of Sukkur and Kotri barrages has not been addressed so far which was adversely affecting the crops.

A meeting of the SCA at its office here on Sunday, chaired by SCA President Dr Syed Nadeem Qamar, also pointed out that the wheat farmers in Sukkur had not been given the gunny sacks, which had delayed the wheat harvest. The farmers' representatives from Karachi, Sanghar, Sukkar and Ghotki districts attended the meeting through the video link.

The participants of the meeting although realised that a shortage of water existed in all parts of the country but they complained that the Sindh government was not being able to ensure fair distribution of the available water. The meeting alleged that the Sindh Irrigation Department and Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) were distributing water among the farmers on personal likes and dislikes instead of maintaining fair distribution.

The growers said such an unfair irrigation system had created severe shortage of water in some canals of the Sukkur and Kotri barrages, describing the shortage as engineered. The farmers at the meeting complained to the government that the Sindh Food Department had failed to maintain supply of gunny sacks in the Sukkur region which was affecting the wheat harvest.

The meeting passed a resolution appealing Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to take notice of both the issues and ensure early steps to resolve the problems. Nabi Bux Sathio, Qabool Khatian, Mir Imdad Talpur, Mohammad Khan Sarejo, Raees Murad Ali Nizamani, Haji Shahzado Chajan, Mir Abudl Kareem Talpur and others attended the meeting.