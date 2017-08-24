KARACHI - State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Tariq Bajwa has emphasized on strong coordination between SBP and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry for the promotion of trade and industry in the country.

"FPCCI role for promoting trade and industry is commendable. SBP is also working for the same. There is need for strong coordination," he said while speaking at an interactive session with the business community. SBP Deputy Governor Jamil Ahmed, a team of other senior officers of SBP, presidents of commercial banks, the managing director of Pakistan Banking Council, FPCCI President Zubair F Tufail, Vice Presidents Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, Irfan Sarwana and Al-Haj Dhani Bakhsh Memon, former vice presidents Mumtaz Ali Shaikh, Akbar Abdullah, Chairman FPCCI Standing on Banking and Finance Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig were also present.

The SBP governor said that, along with a team of top SBP officers, he would visit other major chambers of the country including Quetta chamber so that coordinated and practical policies could be made for high economic growth. He said that there were three major challenges to the present government, which included poor law and order situation, energy crisis and availability of credit. “Now, these issues had been resolved to great extent,” he added. "Availability of credit to private sector has shown quantum jump over last year," he informed.

Regarding fast increase in the country's imports bill against the declining exports, the SBP governor explained that there was 32 percent increase in the import of capital goods that was very good sign for the economic growth of the country. He said that 5.3 percent economic growth was the highest in last decade. The government's target was 6 percent. By prudent policies of the government and SBP, the inflation rate was brought down to below 5 percent, he added. "We are moving the right direction," he remarked.

While responding to a question, he assured that Pakistan's economy was strong stable and resilient enough. “US President Donald Trump's statement against Pakistan would not affect our economy,” he said.

He referred to the World Bank vice president’s recent observation that Pakistan was understating its economic growth, whereas India was overstating at least by one percent. This was not good for Pakistan as it put her at low profile of the international credit agencies and made less attractive for foreign investment, he said.

“There are many challenges to our economy but these could be met through joint efforts of the government and private sector,” he said. Stability and growth were two pillars of an economy. “We have identified the areas of growth. Before becoming industrial economy, we must be a services economy,” he added.

There was need to focus on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) which were facing many problems. It was only seven percent of the total credit given to different sectors of the economy. This should be at least 17 percent, he said. He urged that FPCCI committee on SMEs should closely work with SBP team working for promotion of these.

Bajwa underlined the need of training for banks officials and SMEs representatives on the documentation and financing matters. He said that for the economic growth in the country, it was very much essential to strengthen agriculture through modernisation and re-organising. 93 percent of farming was in small units, he mentioned.

"Productivity in our country has become stagnant. It must be enhanced," he said. He regretted that inter-regional disparity was increasing in the country, which was a matter of concern. He said Balochistan was much behind in credit utilisation that led to low economic activity there. For rectification of this situation, he said the SBP governor along with his senior officers team was going to Quetta next day.

Bajwa noted that shortage of housing units for low income population in the country was a serious issue. He said the SBP would be extending all possible facilitation, including availability of credit. More investment should be made in this potential industry. He observed that investment in real estate sector was dead investment as it did not contribute to the economy.

About Islamic banking, he said, at present it was 13 percent and the target was 20 percent. The SBP, along with the government, was bringing more Islamic products, he said.

He said the central bank would consider for allowing discounted interest rate for industries being set up at the special economic zones linked to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. About Export and Import Bank, he said SBP was working on this subject and it would be launched soon. To another query, he said SBP was actively engaged with Iranian Central Bank authorities to formalise the opening of banking channel between the two countries and there was a good progress. "We will nominate our two banks when Iran side completes the legal framework in this regard," he elaborated.

The SBP governor admitted that current account deficit was a challenge to the economy. Bajwa answered various queries raised by FPCCI members. Earlier, FPCCI president Zubair F Tufail, FPCCI Standing Committee on Banking and Finance Chairman Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig apprised the SBP governor of the issues relating to the central bank and other banks being faced by trade and industry in the country.