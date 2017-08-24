LAHORE - While slamming the US President Donald Trump statement about alleged terrorists’ safe haven in Pakistan, the business community has said that Trump’s illogical stance is singularly unhelpful in achieving the objective of strategic stability and durable peace in the South Asian region.

They said it is both disturbing and disappointing to hear a repeat of Pakistan being pressured to do more to stabilise Afghanistan. They said Pakistan does not allow use of its territory against any country, adding that instead of relying on the false narrative of safe havens, the US needs to work sincerely with Pakistan to stamp out the menace of terrorism.

Founder Chairman of Pak-US Business Council Iftikhar Ali Malik said, “There is little mention of the cost Pakistan has incurred or the successes it continues to achieve in clearing terrorism from the region," he added. He further said that the Trump-led US administrations should recognise the sacrifices Pakistan rendered to eradicate terrorism, adding that Pakistan is bearing irrecoverable loss due to its involvement in war on terror.

“After the US invasion in Afghanistan, Pakistan saw a huge influx of Afghan refugees as one of the main host countries. There was a sudden rise in the number and scale of terrorist attacks in the country. The cumulative impact of these developments adversely impacted the overall growth rate in all major sectors of the economy. Normal economic and trading activities were disrupted, resulting in higher costs of doing business and significant delays in meeting the export orders around the globe. As a result, Pakistani products gradually lost their market share to their competitors. Economic growth could not pick up as planned,” he pointed out.