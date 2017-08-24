LAHORE - The Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) has joined hands with Federal Ministry of Climate Change to adopt 9 new international conventions for ensuring safe production and carriage of chemicals as per global standards set by United Nations Organisation (UNO).

According to PCMA Secretary General and Chief Operating Officer Iqabl Kidwai, the ministry has nominated Iftikharul Hassan Shah Gilani as Joint Secretary and Dr Zaigham Abbas as Deputy Director (Chemical) to maintain regular coordination with the association, who held a meeting the other day with PCMA on the UNO conventions related to chemical industry. The 9 protocols discussed on this occasion included Basel Convention on the control of trans-boundary movements of hazardous wastes and their disposal, Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants, Rotterdam Convention on the prior informed consent procedure for certain hazardous chemicals and pesticides in international trade, Montreal Protocol on the substances that deplete the ozone layer, Minamata Convention on Mercury, Strategic Approach to International Chemicals Management (SAICM), Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs)/Bilateral and Multilateral Cooperation including NDMA, Joint Ministerial Commissions (JMCs) and European Union’s Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) Plus Scheme.

Iftikhar said, “The protocols had been adopted by all developed nations and by implementing these protocols, our chemical industry would be able to expand their business in the international market.” He assured of the fullest assistance from the ministry to accomplish the compliance process in chemical industries. He said that chemical manufacturers would also be made aware of the best practices available at world level with regard to implementation of the given protocols.