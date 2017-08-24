UBL, IBM to launch digital design lab

KARACHI (PR): IBM (NYSE: IBM) has announced that United Bank Limited (UBL) has selected IBM to support its digital transformation journey by establishing a Digital Design Lab, the first of its kind in Pakistan, to weave a seamless digital banking experience into customers’ daily lives. The lab will provide an environment for UBL’s interdisciplinary teams as well as its network of start-ups, fintechs, ecosystem partners and academia to develop personalized and engaging digital customer experiences.

UBL is one of the largest commercial banks in Pakistan and has more than 1,375 branches across Pakistan and 19 branches globally. UBL’s decision to collaborate with IBM to build a Digital Design Lab stems from its decision to contribute to Pakistan’s digital landscape by transforming its customer experience and reinventing its existing capabilities. The lab will enable UBL to accelerate the digitization of its offerings, products, services and processes and equip its team with the necessary skills to design customer-centric digital solutions.

The lab will be home to UBL design and digital experts. Additionally, the space will host a team from IBM iX, a global business design partner and one of the world's largest digital agencies that will work side-by-side with UBL to create innovative digital experiences for its customers.

MJSF renews its commitment to Acumen Pakistan

KARACHI (PR): Mahvash and Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation (MJSF) has announced a $1 million commitment to support Acumen’s Pakistan Fellows program and its Pakistan Fund over the next five years. The partnership with Acumen, a non-profit social venture fund, will support Pakistan’s emerging leaders and catalyse social and economic development through business.

Acumen and MJSF have worked together to tackle the problems of poverty in Pakistan for more than a decade now. Over the last 15 years, Acumen has invested $16m in 16 companies in the country, impacting 4.8m lives. MJSF and JS Bank were one of the first to support Acumen’s presence in Pakistan.

The Acumen Fellows program is a leadership development program that equips emerging social leaders around the world with the skills, knowledge and moral imagination to drive change in their communities. The Pakistan Fund, with the support of its anchor partner MJSF, will invest in early stage companies that improve the lives of the poor by developing and deploying innovative business models in education, energy, healthcare and agriculture.

ICAP’s NRC holds seminar

LAHORE (PR): An interactive full-day “Seminar on Companies Act, 2017” was organised at a local hotel by Northern Regional Committee (NRC) of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), showcasing eminent speakers. More than 400 ICAP members from industry and profession attended this event and gained valuable insights from subject experts and seasoned professionals. Nazir Ahmed Chaudhri, Vice President (North) of ICAP, welcomed the participants and explained the importance of the newly enacted law.

He thanked SECP in participating in this event and assured that ICAP would keep on supporting SECP in its endeavors for corporatization in the country. Bushra Aslam, Executive Director SECP, spoke at length on the key changes brought in Companies Act, 2017. She also shared highlights of “Company Incorporation Regulations & Intermediaries Registration Regulations” with the audience.

Philips illuminates

LuckyOne mall

KARACHI (PR): Philips Lighting (Euronext Amsterdam ticker: LIGHT), a global leader in lighting, has announced the illumination of one of the largest shopping malls in Pakistan – LuckyOne in Karachi –with architectural LED lighting technology.

The dynamic LED lighting, which can create stunning light effects, transformed the mall into one of the city’s most iconic new landmarks. The façade lighting concept, undertaken and managed by Philips Lighting including installation, commissioning and programming, is leaving a lasting impression on visitors inside and outside the mall.

“Philips Lighting is an ideal partner. We aimed to build a shopping mall which would have no equivalent in Pakistan,’’ said Sohail Tabba CEO, LuckyOne Group. He added, “The façade lighting presents remarkable commercial opportunities as well as entertainment for visitors. It brings the mall to life from the moment visitors approach it from afar to when they enter and experience its interior, right through to the vivid illumination of the Family Entertainment Center ‘Onederland.’”

“The installation at the LuckyOne mall is the most advanced façade lighting project of its kind in Pakistan. We used the latest generation of Philips Color Kinetics Vaya luminaries to create a stunning and memorable entry point. From a façade that attracts visitors to the mall and to well-lit public areas, Philips’ LED lighting delivers a cost-effective and sustainable offering that creates positive impact upon visitors and retailers,” says Asad Jafar, Chairman & CEO Philips Lighting Pakistan.

BankIslami signs agreement with 1LINK to launch PayPak Debit Card

KARACHI (PR): BankIslami Pakistan has signed an agreement with 1LINK (Guarantee) Limited to issue PayPak Debit Cards (PayPak is Pakistan’s first domestic payment scheme). With the issuance of PayPak cards, BankIslami aims to promote domestic payment scheme through its nationwide branch network of over 320 branches in 105cities.

This agreement is a step forward in promoting financial digitalisation in Pakistan in line with State Bank of Pakistan’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy 2020.

The agreement was signed by Hasan A. Bilgrami, CEO BankIslami Pakistan, and Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO 1LINK. Hasan A.Bilgrami said, "Setting the tone for innovation in Pakistan's banking industry becoming the first Bank to launch Biometric ATMs in 2006; we are pleased to be among the first batch of PayPak initiative of 1LINK in promoting domestic payment scheme. We are committed to further innovate new product offerings for our valued customers".

Najeeb Agrawalla commented, “1LINK welcomes BankIslami’s initiative of issuing PayPak Debit Cards and this partnership is surely going to enhance digital transactions in the country”.