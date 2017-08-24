ISLAMABAD: Auditor General of Pakistan Javaid Jehangir on Wednesday appointed Khurram Humayun as Accountant General of Pakistan Revenues. A notification issued in this regard stated that Auditor General of Pakistan Javaid Jehangir in consultation with Controller General of Accounts has appointed Khurram Humayun, a BS-21 Officer of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service as Accountant General Pakistan Revenues. Humayun was posted as Deputy Auditor General (Special Sector Audit/RRA), in AGP Office, Islamabad.–Staff Reporter