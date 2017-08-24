ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved Rs1.7 per unit reduction in power tariff for the Ex-Wapda Distribution Companies for July under monthly fuel adjustment formula.

In a public hearing, on a petition filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), the Nepra concluded that a relief of Rs1.7 per unit be passed on to the consumers for the month of July. The hearing was presided over by Nepra Punjab member Saifullah Chatta. The Nepra approved the power cut for July in a public hearing held here on the petition filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G). The CPPA has also requested the decrease of Rs1.709 per unit reduction. The consumers will get benefit of around Rs20 billion and the relief will be given in next month bills.

This adjustment/relief adjustment will be available to the domestic consumers in entire Pakistan, except in Karachi and the lifeline consumers. The reason for not providing relief to the consumers of the K-Electric is that it is a privatised company and distributing its own generated electricity to the consumers in Karachi and is not covered under this determination. Besides the consumers of K-Electric, the relief will also not be available to the lifeline consumers consuming up to 300 units per month, as they are already being provided subsidised electricity. This compensation will be available to consumers in their August 2017 bills.

The CPPA-G filed a petition before the power regulator for a tariff cut on behalf of ex-Wapda distribution companies. In its petition, the CPPA-G reported that it had charged consumers a reference tariff of Rs6.49 per unit in July against the actual fuel cost of Rs4.78. Therefore, there is a legal requirement to return Rs1.70 per unit to consumers. The reduction in actual generation cost was mainly because of a decline in fuel prices and higher contribution from the cheapest source hydropower.

The regulatory authority question why the power generation from the hydropower is around 30 percent of the total generation while increased electricity was generated from furnace oil. The representative of the CPPA informed that due to the filling of the Mangla there was less releases from the reservoir which has reduced the share of the hydro electricity. To fill the generation gap four thermal stations in Punjab were operated on RFO, he added.

According the CPPA-G, about 12,496.63 GWh (Gigawatt hours) were generated in July and 12,267.41 GWh delivered to the distribution companies due to about 1.73 percent system losses. It said the share of hydropower production in the overall energy mix in July stood at 30.79 percent. Wind and solar plants together contributed about 2.31 percent energy at no fuel cost.

The power generation from furnace oil based power plants reached to 25.59 percent at a cost of Rs9.3 per unit. Similarly, the natural gas based generation was lower at 17.17 percent in July at cost of Rs4.36 per unit. The generation from imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) also contributed 12.12 percent in the overall power supply at a rate of Rs7.52 per unit. The overall energy contribution from coal was 2.95 percent, against 5.7 percent in July, and its fuel cost of generation stood at Rs4.26 per unit.

The cost of generation from high speed diesel stood at Rs14.04 per unit with a contribution of 2.69 percent to the overall power supply. Imported electricity from Iran contributed around 0.43 percent to the energy pool with the cost of Rs10.63 per unit.

The CPPA said total energy was generated at a total cost of Rs58.65 billion or Rs4.69 per unit while 2.31 percent lower supply was delivered to distribution companies at a cost of Rs58.69 billion or Rs4.78 per unit.