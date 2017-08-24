Significance of IAP projects highlighted

PESHAWAR (Bureau Report): ERKF Project on Wednesday organised an awareness seminar regarding the projects for the Industrial Association Peshawar (IAP). ERKF Project officials, SMEDA Senior Manager Rashid Aman, IAP Chairman Zarak Khan, IAP Vice Chairman Haris Mufti, KPEZMDC representative and a large number of industrialists also attended the seminar. ERKF Project Manager Asad Mahmood gave a briefing to the participants about the kinds of grants available under the project, SME eligibility criteria and necessary documents for the purpose. He said that the applicant SME owner should be the citizen of Pakistan and doing business in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA. He said the SME must comprises minimum of 3 (including owner) and maximum of 200 individuals; the SME business began operation on or before May 1, 2014, SME has proof of doing business for at least one year, not a bank defaulter when it was operational, has not received/approved/rejected grant under ERKF-I and the SME business is not on the official negative list.

(arms and ammunition, explosives, radioactive substances, security printing, alcoholic and beverages etc).

The project manager urged the participants for taking full benefits of the project. The participants of the seminar took keen interest in the briefing and asked different kind of questions regarding the project from the officials of the ERKF Project, which answered for their better guidance. The SMEDA senior manager briefed the participants about the facilitation offered by the authority for the promotion and development of SMEs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Gas companies to spend Rs64.2 billion on transmission network

ISLAMABAD (APP): SNGPL and SSGCL would spend around Rs64.209 billion on upgradation of transmission and distribution network in their respective areas during the current fiscal year. "The gas utility companies have planned to invest Rs12,702 million on transmission projects, Rs43,045 million on distribution projects and Rs8,462 million on other projects bringing the total investment of Rs64,209 million," official sources told APP. Besides, the companies would provide approximately 414,723 new gas connections during the period, while National Assembly Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Resources has recently recommended that the two state companies - SNGPL and SSGCL - would give two million gas connections during the fiscal years 2017-18 and 2018-19. Answering a question, the sources said SNGPL issued 1.5 million new connections since the PML-N govt came into power in 2013, and hopefully the figure would reach 2.5 million till completion of its tenure.

Professionals collaborate on key issues at National Sales Congress

KARACHI (APP): Sales and marketing professionals from diverse business sectors collaborated on key issues critical to facilitate growth, access to thought leadership on emerging trends and best practices. The first National Sales Congress was organised by Solutions Inc, which was participated by around 60 professionals from sales and marketing sector, said a press release issued here on Wednesday. The sales congress was first of its kind in Pakistan. The objective of the congress was to become an annual, dynamic and unparalleled forum by bringing sales and marketing leaders from all over the country together with an aim of creating awareness about best practices and modern trends in sales. The theme of the congress was Emerging Trends in Sales Leadership, Advanced Sales Techniques and Sales Technologies in the context of Pakistan business market. The event started with a welcome speech by Solutions Inc CEO Kamran Saeed, followed by keynote speeches by Furqan Qureshi, a renowned consultant and trainer.

Food group exports up by 34.74pc in first month of FY2017-18

ISLAMABAD (APP): Food group exports from the country during first month of current financial year increased by 34.74pc as compared the corresponding month of last year. During the month of July, different food commodities including rice, fish, meat, fruits, vegetables and spices worth $250.860m were exported as compared the exports of $188.180m of same month of last year, according the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. Meanwhile, rice exports from the country grew by 28.49pc and 200,995 metric tons of rice worth $107.896m was exported as compared the exports of $83.974m of same period last year. During the first month of current financial year, country earned $32.990m by exporting 30,951 metric tons of basmati rice as the basmati rice exports increased by 18.96 percent when it was compared with the exports of same month of last year. Basmati rice exports from the country during month of July 2016 were recorded at 28,725 metric tons valuing $27.731m, the data revealed.

Besides, 170,044 metric tons of rice other then basmati worth $74.906 million was exported as compared the exports of 135,367 metric tons valuing $56.243 million of same period last year. During first month of current financial year, exports of fish and fish preparations grew by 12.19 percent, whereas exports of meat and meat products increased by 15.80 percent. In month of July, about 4,821 metric tons of fish and fish preparations worth $12.473 million were exported as compared the exports of 3,693 metric tons valuing $11.118 million of same month last year. During the period under review, about 4,167 metric tons of meat and meat products worth $16.286 million were exported as compared the exports of 4,138 metric tons valuing $14.64 million of same period last year.

The food commodities including wheat and sugar witnessed tremendous increase in their respective exports during first month of the current financial year by showing 100 percent increase.

On the other hand food group imports into the country during first month of current financial year swelled by 43.15 percent as compared the imports of same month last year.

The imports of food commodities into the country was recorded at US$ 534.693 million as compared the imports of US$ 373.512 million of same month last year.

The major food items which had registered increasing trend in their respective imports included dry fruits, nuts tea, spices, soya bean and palm oil.

The food commodities with negative growth in their respective imports including tea and leguminous vegetables (pluses) and milk cream and milk food for infants.