LAHORE - Pakistan Railways has decided to run five special trains on Eidul Azha across the country and Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has already given approval in this regard.

According to officials, the aim of special trains was to provide maximum facilities to the passengers of far away areas so that they can celebrate Islamic festival with their beloved ones. According to Railways spokesman, Eid special trains will run from Karachi, Quetta, Rawalpindi and Multan while additional bogies will be attached with trains to facilitate the passengers.

The minister directed the authorities concerned to provide online booking facility on Eid special trains. Meanwhile, according to reports, Pakistan Railways has added 113 locomotives in its fleet after their complete overhauling since 2013, which is ensuring smooth and efficient operations of passengers and freight services. Huge spending on the repair and maintenance has ensured availability of operational locomotives from 180 in 2013 to 293 in 2017. Pakistan Railways has a fleet of 448 Diesel Electric locomotives, out of which 293 DE locomotives are operating on railway tracks at present in the country.

The year-wise details showed that during 2011-12, an amount of Rs1,220.684 million was spent on maintenance/repair of DE locomotives, Rs2,223.875 million during 2012-13, Rs2,643.806 million during 2013-14, Rs4,159.057 million during 2014-15 and Rs3,165.617 were incurred during 2015-16. They said it is evident that the expenditure on maintenance/repair of locomotives substantially increased during last three-year which is reflected in their increased availability and reliability.