ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Finance has directed Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to thoroughly examine the alleged manipulation of share price of Bank of Punjab (BOP) by underwriting of shares along with details of shares purchased and sold by the management and directors of BOP from January 2015 to March 2017.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandviwala at the Parliament House on Wednesday. The committee listened to the grievances of shareholders as well as the senior management of the bank. During the meeting, it was decided that the committee shall wait for SECP to compile a report after deeply looking into the matter and finding out if there have been any irregularities or illegalities in the whole process. The committee, being an oversight body, will then look into the matter.

The officials of the SECP informed the committee that they had initiated the investigation of the BOP’s share price manipulation. Sharing initial findings, the SECP informed that more than 10,000 shares had been traded during the period when alleged manipulation took place. Therefore, the investigation would take time to complete. They further informed that 134 employees of the bank were engaged in share business.

The committee also discussed the scandal under which 2,785 Pakistanis had received massive amount of Rs102 billion as ‘gift’ during previous financial year 2016-17. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) termed these cases as money laundering cases. However, the committee members opposed the FBR’s stance and said these cases could not be dealt under Anti-Money Laundering Act (AML).

FBR Chairman Tariq Pasha informed the committee that they are investigating these cases under income tax act. “The FBR will deal it under AML if there is evidence of tax evasion,” he added. The committee recommended that FBR should issue notice under AML after getting approval from the chairman. The FBR said that the FBR Member operations have the powers to issue these notices.

The meeting also discussed audit of withholding taxes collected by the Telecom sector. FBR and AGPR told the meeting that the data currently provided by Telecom sector is not in a form, from which meaningful inferences can be drawn and hence a new consultation process for specialised audit in on way.

The FBR chairman informed that telecom companies agreed to conduct audit after intervention of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The telecom companies would provide data in special format by the end of current month, he said. The matter of containers containing imported goods being held at ports due to delay in carrying out formalities on part of some bodies was also discussed in the meeting. The committee was of the view that businesses of importers should not get affected if concerned departments are delaying the due processes.

The committee was attended by Senators Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari, Ayesha Raza Farooq, Kamil Ali Agha, Saud Majeed, Osman Saifullah and Mohsin Aziz as well as representatives of FBR, SECP, BoP and other stakeholders.