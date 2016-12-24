ISLAMABAD - The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Friday approved 14 projects of worth Rs 139.5 billion, including five projects, costing Rs131 billion, which were referred to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The CDWP approved three significant projects of worth Rs108 billion related to the areas situated around the CPEC alignment to enhance mobility and to ensure socio-economic development.

The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal, and was attended by senior officers of the provincial governments and ministries concerned.

The CDWP referred the rehabilitation of NHA highway KKH (N -35) between Thakot- Raikot of worth Rs8.5 billion to ECNEC. The project envisages rehabilitation of 136.4km remaining portion of existing KKH between Thahkot and Raikot, which was damaged due to monsoon rains and flash floods in 2010.

Under this project, breast walls and retaining walls will be constructed along with construction of causeway as well as culverts. While giving his observation on the project, Ahsan directed the authorities to rationalise the cost and review design of the project.

Another project related to the western rout of CPEC is dualisation and improvement in the existing N-50 from Yarak-Sagu-Zhob, including Zhob bypass of worth Rs80.8 billion, which was also referred to ECNEC.

The project envisages construction of 210km 4-lane highway, starting from Yarik on N-55 to Zhob on N-50 via Sagu, Daraban, Mughal Kot and Manikhuwa. The project will help develop the backward areas of Balochistan.

The CDWP also recommended to the ECNEC construction of a two-lane highway from Basima to Khuzdar at the cost of Rs19.7 billion. The project is meant to enhance mobility in underdeveloped areas of district Khuzdar, and will play a vital role in lessening the deprivations of the locals.

In transport and communication sectors, CDWP approved development and construction of port allied structures in Mullah Band area of Gwadar of worth Rs2650 million.

Moreover, in the energy sector, CDWP approved and referred to the ECNEC enhancement in transformation capacity of NTDC system by extending and augmenting the existing grid stations of worth Rs16.5 billion with FEC Rs12 billion and the conversion of existing 220 KV substation at Bund Road, Kala Shah Kaku, Ravi and Nishatabad to GIS technology of worth Rs 5.7 billion with FEC 3.1 billion.

In the physical planning and housing sector, CDWP approved wash projects in the southern districts of KP under RAHA through Pakistan Italian Debt Swap Agreement (PIDSA) of worth Rs 150 million, construction of Intelligence Bureau (IB) office along with CPEC of worth Rs 482 million and construction of conference rooms and offices at Prime Minister's House at the cost of Rs298 million.

The CDWP approved renovation and rehabilitation of physical infrastructure of 200 educational institutions under Prime Minister Education Sector Reforms Programme in ICT, Islamabad to cost Rs2.9 billion.

In information technology sector, CDWP approved umbrella PC-1 for private cloud centre FBR and strengthening FBR's capacity in fiscal research and tax policy analysis of worth Rs512 million.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal suggested development of a mobile application to enable online registration and filing of tax returns. He further recommended that FBR should collaborate with PIDE to enhance research capability and capacity building.

In science and technology sector, the CDWP approved acquisition of land for the establishment of King Hamad University of Nursing and Allied Sciences in Islamabad by government of Kingdom of Bahrain.

The CDWP also okayed feasibility study for sustainable development of mini dam command area in the Potohar region of worth Rs39 million.

It also sanctioned bridging the job market skill gap for general postgraduate degree holders at the cost of Rs393 million.

And lastly, the CDWP approved position paper of development scheme in district Shangla of worth Rs300 million and gave concept clearance to strengthen early warning system of Pakistan Met department of worth Rs19 billion with FEC Rs14 billion.