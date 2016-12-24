Islamabad - Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Nisar Muhammad Khan on Friday said that tax rates for non-filers would be further enhanced in the forthcoming budget so that more and more people could be brought under the tax net.

“More tax on non-filers as compared to filers was meant to encourage tax culture in the country and in the forthcoming budget, tax rates for non-filers would be further enhanced,” the chairman said while addressing business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

He added that broadening of tax base was vital for better development of the country and business community should cooperate in realising these goals.

Khan further said that Tax Advisory Committees would be formed in Islamabad in the next week that would be helpful in resolving tax issues of the business community.

The FBR chairman said that growth in business activities was in FBR’s own interests, as it would lead to increase in tax revenues.

He assured the taxpayers that the FBR would not frame such policies or take measures that would create problems for them, including the business community.

“However, FBR is responsible to levy tax on every taxable income,” Khan said, and added, “Due to FBR’s focus on broadening the tax base, the number of taxpayers have increased from 0.7 million to 1.1 million.”

He said another benefit of further increasing the number of taxpayers would be reduction in GST.

“Previously, our country relied on indirect taxation which had put more burden on the common man,” he said, and added, “Now the FBR will focus on direct taxation to promote progressive tax system.”

Khan asked members of the ICCI to send budget proposals to the FBR as well as invite FBR officials to their chamber so that the budget could be finalised in consultation with the stakeholders. “I assure you that all genuine tax issues of yours will be resolved,” he added.

Highlighting the issues of taxpayers, ICCI President Khalid Iqbal Malik said that FBR’s raids on shops amounted to harassment of the business community.

He stressed that FBR should refrain from such coercive tactics and always take ICCI on board before taking action against any taxpayer of this region so that issues could be settled through negotiations.

He further said that the Tax Advisory Committees in the past played an effective role in resolving issues and urged that FBR should reconstitute such committees for the facilitation of taxpayers.

He said that current tax system was unfair as it put more tax burden on the industry compared to other sectors of economy, which was unjustified. He emphasised that the FBR should develop a fair, transparent, easy to understand and easy to administer tax system that would promote better tax culture in the country.

The ICCI president, however, differed with FBR’s decision to increase tax rates, and said that high tax rates always encouraged tax evasion and the FBR should reduce tax rates instead.

He suggested that instead of putting additional burden on the existing taxpayers, FBR should focus on expanding the tax base which was the right approach.

Senior Vice President, Tahir Ayub Vice President, Khalid Javed, Mian Akram Farid, Ejaz Abbasi and others also highlighted tax issues of steel, flour, hotel, property and other sectors and urged the FBR chairman to take remedial measures.