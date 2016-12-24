Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) organized a seminar on “Business Guide for Trade with Japan” to create awareness in business community about how to promote trade and exports with Japan.

Large number of members were present in the seminar. Masao Otsuka, JICA Expert and advisor to Trade Development Authority of Pakistan gave a detailed presentation at the occasion.

He said Japan was a strong market of 125 million people with GDP of $ 4.66 trillion and Pakistan has good opportunity to tap this attractive market for trade and exports. He said 97 percent of business entities in Japan were from SME sector and both countries have good potential to enhance cooperation between their SMEs for mutual benefit.

He highlighted five important points to promote trade with Japan. He stressed that businessmen should first establish Japanese contacts in local network and then in Japan. He said tailoring products to meet the Japanese requirements and specifications was vital to penetrate Japanese market. He said first meeting with Japanese buyers was a step to building a relationship and Japanese firms were not likely to make quick decisions. He said building trust was crucial for promoting long term business relationship with Japanese firms and Pakistan entrepreneurs should keep these facts in mind for doing business with Japan. He said products must be delivered as promised, on time and in accordance with specifications and added that late delivery, improper packing, missed specifications and delayed response would hurt business relations with Japan. He said that he has been assigned to promote Pakistan’s exports with Japan and assured that he would cooperate with business community in realizing these goals.