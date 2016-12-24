Lahore - Kalabagh Dam is the only solution to the three major problems confronting the country namely the power crisis, water shortage and vulnerability to floods; therefore it should be built at all costs.

This was the crux of the speeches delivered at a seminar on ‘Securing Pakistan’s Future through Kalabagh Dam’ held here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Friday.

LCCI President Abdul Basit, Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, former WAPDA Chairmen Tariq Hameed and Zafar Mahmood, renowned analyst and journalist Najam Sethi, Sohail Lashari, Mian Zahid Javed, Shahid Nazir, Muhammad Nawaz, Rehmatullah Javed, Jamil A Naz, Abdul Hayee Baloch and Salman Najeeb were the key speakers at the event.

The speakers were of the view that economic growth lay in hydro power generation which was a cheap source of electricity. “The government will have to develop a consensus for the early construction of water reservoirs,” they said, and added, “Power generation through thermal means will not do any service to the trade, industry and economy, even if we start producing 50,000 MW of electricity through furnace oil, which the businessmen cannot afford and they will be left with no other option but to close down their industrial units.”

They opined that Kalabagh Dam would prove to be most beneficial project for the national economy as it would not only produce cheap and sufficient electricity but would also avert human tragedies.

They further said that Kalabagh Dam was also must for controlling poverty & hunger. “Those opposing construction of the dam were enemies of this country as they are playing with the country‘s future,” they concurred.

They disclosed that approximately Rs132 billion could be saved annually if Kalabagh Dam was built. “The government should constitute a team of experts, drawn from public and private sectors, to convince all the provinces that Kalabagh Dam is necessary for the progress and prosperity of the country,” they suggested.

The speakers pointed out that the experts had already proved that there was no threat to Nowshehra city, as it was 150 feet above the water level.

They further added that the dam was not only beneficial to Punjab only, but it would be more helpful in eradicating poverty from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because it would irrigate 800000 acres of cultivable land that is located 100-150 feet above the Indus River.

They pointed out that this land could only be brought under cultivation if the river level was raised that was only possible by building the Kalabagh Dam. The speakers lamented that the issue had been so much politicized that a consensus would not be possible.

“The political leaders are manipulating the issue to their advantage,” they said, and added, “The civil society will have to play a crucial role in creating a broader consensus as new large water reservoirs will benefit every Pakistani.”

The speakers were of the view that that any further delay in developing consensus amongst all the stakeholders on the dam’s construction would cost the country dearly. “It is high time that all undue stances are set aside to save the country from the era of darkness,” they pleaded.

Giving the example of India, the speakers pointed out that India was building dams at every possible site. “It has left us decades behind and the coming time does not promise any good thing either,” they apprehended.

They said that everyone knew that the existing dams were constantly silting up, leaving ever decreasing capacity to store water. “According to a conservative estimate, about 30 million acres feet of water is being wasted into the sea because the country has no big water reservoir to store it,” they informed.

“More importantly, as a result of melting of glaciers due to global warming, a sword of Damocles remains hanging over our heads in the shape of floods,” they added.

Abdul Basit said that another significant aspect connected with the construction of Kalabagh Dam was the surety of sufficient amount of electricity at comparatively much cheaper price.

“The country’s dependence on power generated through thermal sources is costing us way too much, leading to insurmountable challenges to remain competitive both in the national and international markets,” he added.

“Another significant aspect connected with the construction of Kalabagh Dam is the surety of sufficient amount of greener and cheaper electricity,” he said, and added, “Electricity generation through thermal sources is estimated to cost almost Rs16 per unit whereas the same can be produced at Rs.2.5 to Rs.3 through hydel.”