Business community urged to cooperate in broadening tax net

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Nisar Muhammad Khan, Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday said that broadening of tax base was vital for better development of the country and business community should cooperate in realizing these goals. He said more tax on non-filers as compared to filers was meant to encourage tax culture in the country and in the forthcoming budget, tax rates for non-filers would be further enhanced so that more people could feel temptation to come into the tax net. He was addressing the business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI). FBR Member Operations Dr. Muhammad Irshad and Member Customs Nasir Masroor Ahmed also accompanied him. Chairman FBR said that better growth of business activities was in FBR’s own interest as it would lead to increase in tax revenue. He assured that FBR would not make policies or take measures that would create problems for taxpayers including business community.

Work on IT park’s construction to start soon

Islamabad (Staff Reporter): After the approval of construction of first state-of-the-art Information Technology (IT) Park in Islamabad by Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC), the project is likely to kick start soon. Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has leased about 45 acres of land in Chak Shahzad to build the park. PSEB is mandated to facilitate Pakistan’s IT industry and increase exports of software and services from Pakistan. According to officials, PSEB has been conducting surveys since 2004. The results indicate that absence of IT parks is one of the top three concerns for the IT industry. The Korean Exim Bank has agreed to finance the establishment of the first Technology Park in Pakistan to promote IT and telecom sector to be completed at the cost of $50 million. According to blue print buildings with around covered area of 1, 000, 00-1, 500,000 square feet will be constructed on 15 acres of land to host more than 100 IT companies.

But despite claim of PSEB that IT companies are demanding IT parks, many question authenticity of surveys and believe IT companies would not be interested in availing the facility.

It is too late for that, all operational companies have already their premises, why any settled company would shift to new offices, an IT official said.

ECB to continue purchases under APP

Frankfurt (Reuters): The ECB Governing Council decided that it would continue its purchases under the expanded asset purchase programme (APP) at a monthly pace of €80 billion until the end of March 2017. From April 2017 the net asset purchases were intended to continue at a monthly pace of €60 billion until the end of December 2017, or beyond, if necessary, and in any case until the Governing Council saw a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation consistent with its inflation aim. The ECB Governing Council reviewed the list of acceptable non-regulated markets for assets eligible as collateral for Eurosystem monetary policy operations; the list of issuers classified as multilateral development banks and international organisations; and the list of issuers classified as agencies in haircut category II. The first two lists remain unchanged, while Cassa Depositi e Prestiti will be included in the list of accepted agencies in haircut category II. The lists are published on the ECB’s website and will be updated accordingly on 1 January 2017.

The Governing Council also approved changes to some of the parameters of the APP to ensure its smooth implementation. Finally, the Governing Council decided to accept cash as collateral for securities lending facilities under the public sector purchase programme, with the aim of enhancing the effectiveness of the securities lending framework. All of these decisions are explained in greater detail in three related press releases available on the ECB’s website.

NBU discusses Open data project

The National Bank of Ukraine held an expert roundtable discussion to discuss the implementation of the Open data project designed to disclose information provided or could be provided by the NBU via the use of state-of-the-art information dissemination technologies.

The roundtable discussion brought together representatives of the central bank and software developers specialized in software applications and solutions enabling the use of statistical data provided by the NBU, analysts and final users.

“Last year the NBU started publishing information in open data format and gradually expand the scope of information available to users. The Open data project is closely linked to the project to design and launch a new website for the NBU. The new website will enable users to retrieve standard data series in user-friendly formats, which would simplify data processing and analysis,” underlined Director of the NBU Statistics and Reporting Department Mr Yurii Polovniov.

Head of the Digital Communications Division Mr Artem Rumiantsev said that the Open data project implemented at the changes the perception of digital information.

Pakistan can earn huge foreign exchange by exporting furniture: FPCCI

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Chairman and Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan on Friday said that local furniture sector had great strategic importance for the national economy, and could result in billions of dollars export annually if the government patronised it on a priority basis. Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC), headed by its Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq here, Chan appreciated the PFC for holding successful series of Interiors Pakistan exhibitions in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore and expressed his concern over the level of government help in increasing exports in the furniture sector. He urged the government to establish greater liaison with this sector to fully understand the market conditions and requirements. He requested the government to also provide simple and easily obtainable grants to the furniture sector.

“Currently, the textile sector is the country’s largest industry in terms of exports, exporting $14 billion worth of goods annually,” he said, and added, “The second largest segment is rice, which generates $2 billion through exports, but Pakistan’s furniture exports stand at a meager $51 million.”

He hoped that if the government would extend its support to furniture companies, the volume of export could touch the figure of $ 5 billion in the next five years.