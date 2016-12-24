Islamabad - Pakistan and World Bank (WB) on Friday agreed to speed up the reforms process which will bring economic efficiency and transparency in the system.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at a meeting with a delegation of the WB led by Country Director Patchamuthu Illangovan here also reviewed the bank’s proposed Development Policy Credit for Growth.

The finance minister reviewed various reforms initiatives being taken by the government and implementation status of various projects being executed with WB’s assistance. Dar expressed satisfaction over the pace of project implementation and appreciated the cooperation of the bank team to Pakistan in its various development projects.

Both sides agreed to speed up the reforms process which will bring economic efficiency and transparency in the system. The WB country director appreciated the reforms introduced in various sectors by the government.