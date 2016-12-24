KARACHI - Profit-taking continued at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday with the benchmark shares index closing down by around 66 points and concluding at 46,634 points.

Lackluster activity prevailed in the market as the index traded between an intraday high of 127 points and intraday low of 257 points to finally close at 46,634 level.

NCL (up 0.68 percent) in the textile sector continued its positive momentum on the back of textile exports numbers released by PBS, which showed YoY growth of 47.8 percent in cotton yarn export for Nov-2016. STCL (rose 3.47 percent) and CEPB (4.79 percent) gained to close in the green zone on the back of the news that NTC will resume its proceedings following LHC’s order against commercial importers of tiles and paper that practice antidumping in the country.

“HBL (slump 0.43 percent), UBL (2.21 percent) and MCB (1.67 percent) in the banking sectors that have high weightage in the index, remained under pressure to close in the red zone,” said analyst Nabeel Haroon.

Overall volume decreased to 229 million shares as compared to 270 million shares on Friday, while traded value decreased to Rs10 billion/$100 million.

PIBTL (down 4.66%) was today’s volume leader with 37 million shares traded.