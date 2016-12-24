PESHAWAR: - Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has set up two more stores in Chitral to provide groceries and other commodities to the people at discounted rates.A utility store has been set up in scenic valley of Bumborat Kalash and the other one in Koragh village in upper Chitral. Talking to APP, MNA Shahzada Iftikharuddin said the federal government was taking keen interest in redressing public issues and intended to provide the best services at their doorstep. He said the stores would be operational by January 1, 2017.–APP