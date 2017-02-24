LAHORE - Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Sewa Lamsal Adhikari has invited the Pakistani business community to take part in the Investment Summit scheduled to be held in Nepal in March 2017.

While talking to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Acting President Amjad Ali Jawa, the ambassador said that the LCCI delegation must take part in this summit as it would help Pakistani businessmen to exploit untapped potential in Nepal.

She said that the government of Nepal is ready to offer on-arrival visa to Pakistani businessmen to promote two-way trade.

She said that Pakistan is one of the most important countries for Nepal to promote regional trade especially in prospective of SAARC regime but the logistics issues, lack of communication and proper marketing were major hurdles in expansion of bilateral trade. She said that both countries should work on Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

She said that there should be a legal and policy framework for mutual trade promotion.

She said that tourism sector of Nepal has the utmost importance and businessmen of both countries should step into joint venture in this particular sector to share experience. She also stressed the need for exchanging business delegations for enhancing trade and promotion of investment opportunities between two countries and assured her full support in this regard.